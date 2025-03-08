IS THE TECHNOLOGY WE’VE BEEN SEEDED WITH CHOOSING OUR OBSESSIONS FOR US?

AND IF SO, ARE WE BEING LED FURTHER AWAY FROM THE VERY ANSWERS WE SEEK AS THESE ROBOTS REPLICATE AND TAKE OVER OUR BODIES?

(ThisisEngineering on unsplash.com)

Although i try very hard to ration my focus on - and exposure to - the plethora of evils imposed upon all populations across the planet now, my passion for self-healing, anatomy and physiology lands me on this same question every time:

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH PEOPLE THESE DAYS, AND WHY?

Then i start digging, and find myself reading and listening to doctors most people prefer to ignore in favor of repetitive political debates - which perhaps is their choice - or perhaps not - as i gaze upon what Dr Sam calls a horror trip into human blood today.

Her post opens: “Let's start with the appearance of hybrid yeast cells in the blood, which in itself is a catastrophe.

They are clearly distinguishable from the normal blood cells in the environment. Their membrane is much stronger and inside they produce small round structures, which it turns out are probably all quantum dots. All in different colors and, depending on the color, also in the corresponding size.”…

“These weaponized yeast cells become enormously hyperactive at 18GHz and work like mad.

The Starlink satellites operate mainly in the Ku-band range (12 to 18 GHz) and the Ka-band range (26.5 to 40 GHz).”

Dr Sam finds that quantum dots seem to be harvesting the iron from our hemoglobin and storing it in long strands:

“So what we have here in the process is the production of hybrid yeast cells that produce quantum dots…which have the task of massively attacking the erythrocytes and then storing the iron from the hemoglobin in the form of Fe³⁺ in the filamentous structures.”

Later on, i extract this paragraph:

“If inactive life forms, whether biological or hybrid forms, are now in our body - which can be easily distributed by Smartdust or Nanodust or other means - all we need is the on-switch.

This can be done simultaneously by different technical devices. One frequency from the satellite and one from the 5G mast - both fit together and then activate life form XYZ.”

As you see by clicking the link just above, popular science wants us to believe that messing with gut bacteria is a great way to do medicine. However, the ugly truth is more like this:

Gut bacteria (e-coli in particular) have been weaponized by hybridization with artificial, self-replicating technologies that Clifford Carnicom calls Cross-Domain-Bacteria. We are no longer actually “ourselves”; our ideas and opinions may not even be our own any more.

(The New York Public Library on unsplash.com)



i wrote about CDB’s both here and here:

Quoting myself from the above linked article:

According to a brief internet search for where the most cell towers are: “As of the beginning of 2022, there are approximately 325,000 to 375,000 cell sites in the United States and around 150,000 cell towers.” Somewhere in the Mike Adams interview…is a video with maps of global cell coverage; and as many of us suspected, in all regions where 5G coverage was complete and fully powered up, the co-vid allegedly hit hard and fast.

…the manmade tech grid comprised of high radiation grids and thick clouds of nanoparticulates covers our ocean floors and the skies above too, as it is apparently deemed imperative to military and naval operations. This could explain why so many cruise ship passengers all got sick in 2020 and ships were quarantined at sea (further driving the pandemic of immune breakdown from high radiation fields) while on the deep state played on…

Under the force of such extreme radiation, the human body cannot survive.

Carnicom explains that the military runs seven different geoenginnering operations all at once :

1-Weather Engineering - global and through all stratospheric layers

2-Chemical and Electromagnetic Control of all air currents

3-Planetary and Geophysical Irradiation/Ionization and fake fires that burn with a nanotech swarm consciousness

4-Directed Energy/Frequency Weapons - the same microwave technologies we use are remotely turned against us

5-Surveillance and Neural Manipulation (aka: MK Ultra/thought control/messing with your brain)

6-Digital Biology, Nanotech, Transhumanism - altering our molecules and DNA

7-UFO’s, Aliens, and Plasma experiments / cloaking and detection in highly ionized environment



Under the force of such extreme radiation, the human body cannot survive. Nor can the psyche.

But too many people seem unconcerned by any of this, even now. i can only conclude that their three brains - the gut, the heart, and the head - no longer belong to them any more, but to a technocratic world government which now uses frequencies to drive the autonomous proliferation of cyber-parasites intended, ultimately, to eliminate humans completely by transitioning us all into fully automated robots - void of personalities or opinions - knowing that most will not survive and what remains will be a manageable stock of slaves to run their machine.

Technology is a runaway train that few seem able to see or hear. There don’t seem very many writers bold enough to cover any of this, so here’s one other you can count on besides me:

Stay curious, and question everything!

Thanks for reading along today. See you all again soon.

