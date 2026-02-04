Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leanda Michelle's avatar
Leanda Michelle
4d

Good to know, Yolanda! I've checked out your website too. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
4d

What I like about books is...well, the silence. I can pick up, read, scan, meditate, lay it down and pick it back up whenever I want--without noise. I enjoyed reading this book because of its personal appeal. Author Yolanda understands the "theories" of consciousness of our cells and body tissues in a practical and personal sense, moving these concepts from inaccessible to personal, and the back section of resources is something to peruse.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture