QUANTUM REALITY, CONSCIOUSNESS, AND MEDICINE TODAY: The New Science of Self-Healing
A Book For These Times - New Links for Scrubbed Resources
i published my book in 2019 with a full list of resources and links at the end - most of which were scrubbed by the internet in 2020 and 2021. Every update i did was also scrubbed.
Here is a NEW LIST of links and references verified by BrightAnswers.ai today as available, current, and valid. (download pdf below)
That’s my gift for you today - real information! i will continue providing resources for us to learn from, and validate what we already know - or at least imagine is possible. SHARE WIDELY!
i may be quiet, but i’ve spent my life on this, and i refuse to be silenced and squelched!
Namaste and Green Blessings,
Yolanda
Good to know, Yolanda! I've checked out your website too. Thank you.
What I like about books is...well, the silence. I can pick up, read, scan, meditate, lay it down and pick it back up whenever I want--without noise. I enjoyed reading this book because of its personal appeal. Author Yolanda understands the "theories" of consciousness of our cells and body tissues in a practical and personal sense, moving these concepts from inaccessible to personal, and the back section of resources is something to peruse.