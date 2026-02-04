i published my book in 2019 with a full list of resources and links at the end - most of which were scrubbed by the internet in 2020 and 2021. Every update i did was also scrubbed.

Here is a NEW LIST of links and references verified by BrightAnswers.ai today as available, current, and valid. (download pdf below)

Publisher edition: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803901-quantum-reality-consciousness-and-medicine-today

Also available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Quantum-Reality-Consciousness-Medicine-Today/dp/1982236469

That’s my gift for you today - real information! i will continue providing resources for us to learn from, and validate what we already know - or at least imagine is possible. SHARE WIDELY!

i may be quiet, but i’ve spent my life on this, and i refuse to be silenced and squelched!

Namaste and Green Blessings,

Yolanda

