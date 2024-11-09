MEDICINE.

There is no righteous reason one group of bullies should claim possession of this word, or any other word in a language that belongs to us all.

Yet MEDICINE was stolen long ago, and redefined by powers that shouldn’t be.

Many of us have been watching our English language smoothly morphed and redefined over time - giving a small few vast power over the many with the simple flick of a statute, lawsuit, or code.

The AMA started in 1893 , waging war on, and extinguishing, natural health. History quietly reports how Rockefeller and his petroleum industry took over healthcare in 1910. Their coordinated efforts systematically destroyed all holistic and naturopathic clinics and schools. Natural medicine people were persecuted, and expelled from the fold.

Many today do not know this, having spent their lives in other pursuits.

Here’s the short and skinny on the ugly for you:

https://hannenabintuherland.com/usa/john-rockefeller-how-he-took-control-over-modern-medicine/

“In the first part of the 20th century, the Rockefeller and Carnegie lobbies were up to their ears in eugenics, and it’s very unlikely that they have since reformed”, writes Tessa Lena on Joe Mercola’s site .



Many among us feel the growing plague and dark shadow of Rockefeller medicine rearing its ugly monster heads now everywhere at once.

Think of “mandates” and all kinds of nasty secret hanky panky that changes laws overnight to censor and outlaw everything else so that only “One World Medicine” remains. Globalization, propaganda, and genocide as the new normal?

To this i do not - and will never - consent.

MEDICINE.

Today, i reclaim this word, and all it truly means, severing its holy sanctity from pharmakeia and the outrageously wrong and treasonous reach of the AMA.

https://biblehub.com/greek/5331.htm says:

“In the New Testament, "pharmakeia" refers to the practice of sorcery or witchcraft, often involving the use of potions, spells, and enchantments. It is associated with idolatry and the manipulation of spiritual forces through illicit means. The term is used to describe practices that are contrary to the worship of the one true God and are often linked with moral corruption and deception.”

There’s a quote in the New Testament about how in the end times, the corrupt will use phamakeia to dominate and control the people.

In the Bible, pharmakeia is not a good thing!

MEDICINE.

Today, i publicly reclaim Medicine as mine, as yours, as ours; and i vow to lead us along the road of Nature and Life - the vibrating Path of Light.

MEDICINE.

Let’s look at the etymology going back to 1200AD.

Some of these sites travel back much farther, if that interests you.

https://www.etymonline.com/word/medicine

MEDICINE

medicine (n.)

c. 1200, "medical treatment, cure, healing," also (early 14c.) "substance used in treatment of a disease, medicinal potion or plaster," also used figuratively of spiritual remedies, from Old French medecine (Modern French médicine) "medicine, art of healing, cure, treatment, potion" and directly from Latin medicina "the healing art, medicine; a remedy," also used figuratively.

This is perhaps originally ars medicina "the medical art,”…”practice, theory, or study of curing, alleviating, or preventing disease in humans" is from mid-14c.

medicate (v.)

"to treat medicinally," 1620s, a back-formation from medication, or else from Late Latin medicatus, past participle of medicare, medicari "to medicate, heal, cure" (poetic and Late Latin) from medicus "physician; healing" (from PIE root *med- "take appropriate measures"). Related: Medicated; medicating. The earlier verb in English was simply medicinen (late 14c.).

also from 1620s

See Encyclopedia of Native American healing By William S. Lyon.

Medicine Man The most popular term applied to Native North American healers ... The origin of the term can be traced at least to the time of the French Jesuit missionaries during the seventeenth century. Among the Huron, Mangagnais, Ottawa, and other inhabitants of New France, the missionaries wrote of the healers, the hommes-médécins.

MEDICINE.

Today i reclaim MEDICINE for all goodness and godness, and proclaim that only those acting in Medicine’s capacity to bless and heal have privilege to use the word. Let noone with motives less virtuous come near any of us, nor dim Nature’s Sacred Light.

LET REAL MEDICINE PREVAIL!



Blessings to you all. Let’s DO SOME MEDICINE!

Find me at quietmind.com.