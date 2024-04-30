REGENERATION IS NATURE’S AUTOGRAPH AND SACRED IMPRINT UPON ALL FORMS OF LIFE.

Regeneration is the Holy One’s eternal guarantee.

All lifeforms are divinely designed to self-perpetuate and self-heal; but many decades of government propaganda and corporate corruption have poisoned and erased our cultural memories of what is real and true. Regeneration is the most magnificent superpower built into life - a bounty which government corruption has fought hard to extinguish over the last century, and most especially of late.

They have not succeeded yet.

While the colonization of Nature is nothing new; and history is rife with barbaric conquests over indigenous peoples and their bodies, homelands and forest groves; somehow life survives. Now that healthcare and soil care have been weaponized - turned into chemical warfare - regenerative practices are more urgent than ever. With nurturance, our bodies heal, soil heals, Earth heals, and life self-renews.

Let’s look at the Regenerative Agriculture movement surging today, and what it has accomplished in relatively little time.

DR VANDANA SHIVA

This conversation could not even begin without acknowledging Dr Vandana Shiva, leading advocate of regenerative farming and seed saving for over fifty years. Her talk at Healing the Earth Summit 2022 masterfully summarizes the situation we find ourselves in, including its history.

i covered Dr Shiva and her work in this prior article on regenerative agriculture.

As you’ll see by the links provided in this one paragraph alone, this woman is a tireless voice and force for Life.

BRIGID LEFEVRE

Be drawn into Brigid’s wonderland and the miracle of Nature’s power in this 30 minute documentary…

Leave it to the Highwire to find RICK CLARK, King of Large-scale, No-Till Organic & Regenerative Farming…

Some twenty years ago, Rick Clarke decided to restore 7,000 acres of industrial farmland and create a sustainable organic farm. A monumental project, the transition to fully organic is still in process, with at least 2000 acres rich with biodiversity producing nutrient dense food at scale. Rick is an exuberant beacon of possibility.

FINIAN MAKEPEACE & RYLAND ENGLEHART, producers of “Kiss the Ground”, “Common Ground” and the upcoming “Groundswell”, were also featured on the last episode of the Highwire…

For these boyhood friends, regenerative farming became the epiphany above all, because it actually brings about healing, instead of just slowing down the environmental trainwreck we find ourselves in.

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/finding-common-ground/

DR ZACH BUSH & FARMERS FOOTPRINT

Dr Zach Bush practices regenerative medicine. Somewhere around 2019, he began talking more about the microbiome of the soil; then founded Farmers Footprint, and began publicly promoting regenerative agriculture as the next step in healing ourselves and the planet.

DR ELAINE INGHAM explains living microorganisms in the soil

May this article and the provided links be a welcome and uplifting break in your day; and may we all grow in the consciousness together to honor and nurture Earth, the precious heart of life.

In the end, Nature wins…