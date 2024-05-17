Every day good people ask - and perhaps we ourselves still ask- “HOW is it that friends we thought we knew so well suddenly turned against us??” and “Why is everyone suddenly so demented and blind? What’s going on?”

And to this i say “Food poisoning, industrial chemicals, and the trance of digital mind control”.

This can sound sarcastic, shallow, and unsympathetic, which is certainly not my intent. So let’s elucidate today. Let’s compile some details and history to create context for this claim, and re-imagine together what comes next.

In Elana Freeland’s words:

“Smart city canyons under overarching plasma domes reverberate with the crossfire of radio waves from car radios, TV’s, computers, cellphones and towers, hotspots, offices, and apartments…

One way or another, everyone is plugged into the Cloud-based grid. Minds are entrained by satellites, towers, nanosensors and bots; electrosmog is everlasting as GIS / GPS (geographic information systems / global positionsing) technology oversees the geoslavery being maintained by ‘precision medicine’.”

-Geoengineered Transhumanism, p 312

For what we see unfolding now is a complex masterplan spanning many generations and covering every square inch down here and throughout space…in the name of full-spectrum domination of all life.

Full-spectrum domination of all earth and space.

(i regret to disclose that these are the military’s own words…)

DUAL USE TECHNOLOGIES

Millimeter waves are military weapons frequencies used to stun, maim, disable, and kill. These frequencies now carry our internet and power our medical devices and the rabid police surveillance state. That is why they are “Dual Use” technologies. Here we are, just doing our email and posting our articles; and meanwhile we’re being encased in and gunned down by high-power military radiation 24/7. The telecom industry is adding more and more towers and cell blocks closer and closer to our homes, faster than we can blink. The last safety studies - when standards were set - was back in 1998.

Here are two highlights from Elana Freeland’s Geoengineered Transhumanism:

*Millimeter waves can build entire hub antenna phones into a microchip.”

-Harald Kautz-Vella, p181

*“The smaller beams from psychotronic scalar weapons being used on Americans are very related to the big holographic scalar weapons used on 9-11.”

-Carolyn Williams Pallit, p 219

We now know that HAARP creates a rumbling that disturbs the earth’s Schumann resonance…and it is equally true that when HAARP or another ionospheric heater plays its ULF frequencies in the Schumann resonance of 7-8 Hz, the ionosphere rings out - zapped by radio frequency and microwave.

The WEF goal held by Juval Harrari - “to make the soul and the spirit a thing of the past” - is related to exactly this technology.

If, when, or as we allow our physical self and thought processes to be modified any more then they are right now, we’ll become complete automatons, directed via artificial intelligence and altered artificially by nanobots powered by AI and the radio frequencies from the grid.

This constant pummeling drastically interrupts our spiritual connection and modifies our soul expression.



“Impossible!” you say? Then please read what the CIA/ DARPA developer of the AI surveillance software says about this in Dr Ana’s article:

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

Satellites emit all levels, strengths, and frequencies of RADAR, that see through walls and pierce and penetrate our body tissue all the way from space. Quantum dots floating in our blood enables powerful “body network nodes” for the WBAN’s (wireless body area networks). Quantum dots tether us to the grid and help the hydrogel clot our blood.

Wireless healthcare is actually death care with biomedical tissue engineering and designer drugging delivered by algorithms created in the cloud.

Chapter nine of Geoengineered Transhumanism opens with a list of 5th Generation Warfare weapons all used at once now - and tested continuously on us - you, me, and our animals, gardens, and farms. The chapter opens:

DUAL USE 1: A Smart City is An Armed City

*War as a Smart City Lab

*The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

*NetRad / NexRad & Psychotronics

*Crowd Control

*Radar / Doppler

*FLIR (forward-looking infrared) radiometer

*Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s) / drones / helicopters

*The Magnetron

*Taser

*VMADS / ADS

*VTRPE, Barium and Cloaking



There is nothing normal or acceptable about any of this, not to mention the technology is superhumanly advanced!

Elon Musk admitted there is already a parallel processing platform in place ready to be activated by specific radio frequencies from the grid.

In fact, we all allegedly have a digital twin - an avatar created by endlessly data mining us, and updated to the cloud . Dr Ana fills that story in:

“The Smart Phone is central to this WBAN surveillance grid.”

(WBAN = wireless body area network)

There’s even a “plasma neutrino identification fog” in the geoengineering sprays that is used to locate things - which means they can find anyone anywhere on the planet. But you won’t see this aspect mentioned in any link online - or, if you happen to study military intelligence and know about plasma neutrino fog and biowarfare, please contact me and write a concise guest post for this series!

Fifth Generation Warfare Looks Like This:

Just for a lark, i searched “millimeter waves” to see what else i could learn, and the top listing was this talk by Jeffrey Prather - and Targeted Justice leader Dr Len Ber. It even gets into satellite and cell tower tracking with radar signals to the backs of our heads (start at minute 34) - which is a DEW (directed energy weapon) that can shock, injure, maim, or terminate its target (me and you) on command. This tracking system is a form of covert warfare using 3200-3750 megahertz of radar power precisely aimed by satellites and towers. We are never out of sight.

Repetitive extreme attacks with these microwaves can be very devastating from a medical standpoint. But the speakers pose another chilling query as well:

C ould repetitive extreme attacks with V2K programming cultivate mass killers?

All evidence indicates YES, and it’s far more complicated than this.

So our plot thickens, both onstage and behind the scenes.

And in conclusion, when good people ask - and perhaps we ourselves still ask- “HOW is it that people we thought we knew suddenly turned against us??” and “Why is everyone suddenly so demented and blind? What’s going on?”

It’s more than fair to say “Food poisoning, industrial chemicals, and the trance of digital mind control”; or perhaps i just utter “V2K”…

