None of the environmental shenanigans that wipe out entire parts of our country and world are accidental, or in any way natural.

AND ,

Died-Suddenly-Syndrome is built into ionospheric manipulation and the self-replication of nanotech in our bodies today.

It’s hard to imagine “We the People” as “the enemy”, but as decades of military research are declassified and shared, i believe we have no choice but to recognize the great culling underway.

There are no gentle words to explain, but resources abound, so i’ll keep it simple as i can today.

Owning the weather is a military strategy decades long in the planning, with far reaching effects that i’ve covered previously in numerous articles - some of these posts will be linked at the end of this one.

Though this 1996 military research paper is anything but simple, it contains all elements of our current predicament as the exact plan for 2025.

Because it is long and technical, i’ll provide select quotes below the declassified pdf.

here’s that 1996 paper:

WEATHER AS A FORCE MULTIPLIER:

“The number of specific intervention methodologies is limited only by the imagination, but with few exceptions they involve infusing either energy or chemicals into the meteorological process… The intervention could be designed to modify the weather in a number of ways, such as influencing clouds and precipitation, storm intensity, climate, space, or fog.”

p 21

“The technology can be described as follows. Just as a black tar roof easily absorbs solar energy and subsequently radiates heat during a sunny day, carbon black also readily absorbs solar energy. When dispersed in microscopic or “dust” form in the air over a large body of water, the carbon becomes hot and heats the surrounding air, thereby increasing the amount of evaporation from the body of water below. As the surrounding air heats up, parcels of air will rise and the water vapor contained in the rising air parcel will eventually condense to form clouds. Over time the cloud droplets increase in size as more and more water vapor condenses, and eventually they become too large and heavy to stay suspended and will fall as rain or other forms of precipitation.”

p 22

“…we must also be able to disperse carbon dust into the desired location. Transporting it in a completely controlled, safe, cost-effective, and reliable manner requires innovation. Numerous dispersal techniques have already been studied, but the most convenient, safe, and cost-effective method discussed is the use of afterburner-type jet engines to generate carbon particles while flying through the targeted air. This method is based on injection of liquid hydrocarbon fuel into the afterburner’s combustion gases.”

p 23

“In addition to using stealth UAV and carbon dust absorption technology for precipitation enhancement, this delivery method could also be used for precipitation suppression. Although the previously mentioned study did not significantly explore the possibility of cloud seeding for precipitation suppression, this possibility does exist.”

p 24

“…the development of directed radiant energy technologies, such as microwaves and lasers, could provide new possibilities.”

My article, pictured above, will be linked down below as well - leading us into future explanations of the BioDigital Convergence with three of the boldest women in the field of exposing this.

now, back to that 1996 paper…

p 25; (then it says, from 1996 i remind us:)

”Smart materials based on nanotechnology are currently being developed with gigaops computer capability at their core. They could adjust their size to optimal dimensions for a given fog seeding situation and even make adjustments throughout the process. They might also enhance their dispersal qualities by adjusting their buoyancy, by communicating with each other, and by steering themselves within the fog.”

(also on p 25:)

“STORM CELL TRIGGERING

The desirability to modify storms to support military objectives is the most aggressive and controversial type of weather-modification. The damage caused by storms is indeed horrendous. For instance, a tropical storm has an energy equal to 10,000 one-megaton hydrogen bombs…”

and on p 29:

“Communications Dominance via Ionospheric Modification

Modification of the ionosphere to enhance or disrupt communications:

The controlled generation or accelerated dissipation of ionospheric disturbances may be used to produce new propagation paths, otherwise unavailable, appropriate for selected RF missions…

Ground- based modification techniques employed by the FSU include vertical HF heating, oblique HF heating, microwave heating, and magnetospheric modification”

(note: hf= high frequency)

on p30:

“Creation of an artificial uniform ionosphere was first proposed by Soviet researcher A. V. Gurevich in the mid-1970s. An artificial ionospheric mirror (AIM) would serve as a precise mirror for electromagnetic radiation of a selected frequency or a range of frequencies one could precisely control the location and height of the region of artificially produced ionization using crossed microwave (MW) beams, which produce atmospheric breakdown (ionization) of neutral species.”

(hmmm, are WE the neutral species to undergo atmospheric breakdown??)p 34:

”Exploding/disabling space assets traversing near-space. The ionosphere could potentially be artificially charged or injected with radiation at a certain point so that it becomes inhospitable to satellites or other space structures. The result could range from temporarily disabling the target to its complete destruction via an induced explosion. Of course, effectively employing such a capability depends on the ability to apply it selectively to chosen regions in space.”

p 35:

”Additionally, exploiting the capability of powerful HF radio waves to accelerate electrons to relatively high energies may also facilitate the degradation of enemy space assets through directed bombardment with the HF-induced electron beam …

the degradation of enemy spacecraft with such techniques would be effectively indistinguishable from natural environment effects.

Nanotechnology also offers possibilities for creating simulated weather. A cloud, or several clouds, of microscopic computer particles, all communicating with each other and with a larger control system could provide tremendous capability'…”

p47: (Is this the space fence, i wonder?)

“Understanding and predicting ionospheric scintillation would also require launching of an equatorial remote sensing satellite in addition to the currently planned or deployed DOD and commercial constellations…”

The paper ends after a few more pages, and 30 years later, we find ourselves exactly where they wanted us to be.

Clearly, militaries and global governments have achieved and possibly surpassed their goals at this point.

i will return soon to tie this story directly into the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), the Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) and the demise of health across the planet.

There is nothing neutral or human-centered about war plans to dominate the entire planet and all life in every possible way. Most people, it seems, follow political dramas and arguments day in and day out - which are distractions from the real self-education needed to survive and dare i say, even thrive beyond these times.

i believe this is truly the most important conversation to be having right now.

We can’t be healthy if our brains are disabled by frequencies, and our blood is full of robots that highjack our red blood cells to construct a technology of digital control within us.

But what do you think? Are you at all concerned?

Any questions?

