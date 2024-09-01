Self-Healing is an Inside Job!

(updated from Jun 29, 2020 article)

SELF-HEALING IS AN INSIDE JOB.

This is no way implies to never seek counsel, but rather to remember the body knows how to heal - and support that with tools and time.

WHAT’S REALLY CIRCULATING INSIDE US?

Everything is neuroplasticity, for better or worse. The brain gathers information and learns on autopilot from the environment all around, and from our mental and emotional state within. Information is carried through water - fluids within us - lymph, blood, cerebro-spinal, and interstitial. We are about 75% water by volume., and the brain uses about 80% of the water we replace through food and drink. It is said that we “lose water” in our bodies as we age, but healthy cells still hold about 60% water.

Water gathers information and learns - water has cellular memory -

as shown in Masaru Emoto’s famous water crystals that were all perfect mandalas when bathed in prayers or positive feelings and thoughts.

Here’s what love and gratitude does to water.

(WE are about 75% water…)

LOOK…a perfect crystal mandala on a diet of gratitude and love!

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/33335.The_Hidden_Messages_in_Water

WHAT’S SELF-HEALING, ACTUALLY?

Self-healing begins with becoming present in oneself at a somatic and emotional level, so that the nervous system can properly connect to regulate all our physiological functions once again.

Somatic means body-based.

Illness, injury, and abuse all stress the nervous system (our body’s engine), and lay down patterns of negativity bias in our bodies and brains.

Negativity bias is a neurological and biochemical flow of information based on real or imagined failure and doom.

Negativity bias is getting used to pain, or illness, and feeling hopeless it will ever change - and thus, innocently perhaps, poisoning our own body by lapping up impending doom.

i contend that the geopolitical and biological assault matrix we are spinning in absolutely and certainly disengages our innate regenerative capacity and predisposes us to be sick, depressed, and addicted to anxiety behaviors.

At the very least, it slows the strong ones down…

We forget we can heal ourselves because of cultural conditioning and relentless stress. But in relinquishing self-awareness and intuition, we lose faith, life force, and true health.

Ultimately, severe stress and trauma disconnect us from ourselves.

Extreme fear, such as with the current global situation, pushes our nervous system to the brink. Our bodies and emotions become desperate, exhausted, and full of despair; then the immune system begins to degrade. From there, it’s symptom after symptom, yet the solutions might be accessed with as little as one deep breath. It’s easy to be swept into the panic, and most people are. We’re social creatures hardwired for herd mentality, and consensus trance drives our behaviors and beliefs. We see this all around us now, and it can certainly pull us down. But it doesn’t have to.

Awareness is the choice point for change.

Awareness is nothing less than attention to the feedback from our bodies and souls.

To hear the voice of the soul, we feel the breath and quiet the mind.

Mindfulness

The practice of mindfulness meditation was popularized by Jon Kabat Zinn back in 1979. Numerous benefits to the brain and nervous system from mindfulness training have been documented by neuroscience. Mindfulness is everywhere precisely because inner power springs forth from presence and focus.

https://medium.com/thrive-global/the-father-of-mindfulness-on-what-mindfulness-has-become-ad649c8340cf

Psychoneuroimmunology

The relationship between stress and illness has been long known, and scientific research began around 1980. Psychoneuroimmunology recognizes the living feedback loops between body and mind - between mental state, nervous system balance, and hormone regulation. Here we find proof that negative thinking depresses the immune system; while with positivity, our biochemistry shifts into self-healing mode again. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1467-9450.2009.00779.x https://www.nature.com/articles/npp2016198

Psychoimmunology

Discovered circa 1918, psychoimmunology is the study of the connections between the mind and the immune system. The basic concept of psychoimmunology is that the mind and body are inseparable. Therefore, stress impairs the body's ability to resist disease.

https://psychology.tips/psychoimmunology/

Heart Brain Coherence

Simply focusing on what we love vibrates our hearts into resonance and enhances the chemistry of our cells.



Heart-brain coherence is at the core of health, happiness, and peace. Coherence evolves in environments rich with feelings of love, compassion, and gratitude. Heart-brain coherence is readily available in the natural world. Geologists have discovered that the earth’s frequency of .01 Hz quickly resets coherence in both individuals and groups. Every natural setting carries this coherent frequency: the trees, mountains, trails, oceans, and soil. Connecting with nature regularly and allowing ourselves to be absorbed awakens healing frequencies in our bodies within minutes.

According to HearthMath Institute, “Coherence is the state when the heart, mind and emotions are in energetic alignment and cooperation.” This is associated with positive emotions and a high degree of mental and emotional stability.

Learn more about Heartmath:

www.heartmath.org

https://www.heartmath.com/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4179616/

Simple Practices for Coherence:

Heart-Breathing: Place your hands on your heart center, and bring awareness to this area. Deepen your breath, feeling the expansion and release of your ribs. Then, let the next few exhalations out with a sigh. Relax, and notice the vibration in your chest. Stop here, or continue on… Ask yourself: What do i love most in this world right now? Breathe with this question. Feeling the answer within us invokes heart-brain coherence, and every time we return to this feeling we alter our biochemistry in favor of health, wholeness, and joy.

Intuition and guidance live in the heart. The heart sees, hears, smells, feels, and reads reality clearly. The heart’s electromagnetic field is 60 times stronger than the brain’s, and its subtle sensitivity far more acute.

Imagine a world without fear. This restores a sense of safety in the world. Connection to the heart’s energy is essential to survival, growth, and health. Heart awareness is foundational medicine for our modern ills, and we build awareness through daily practices like relationships, communications, and conscious breaths.

Move your body. Get bodywork and massage.

The patterns are in body memory, and they must be released by the body in order to heal. Mindful somatic practices (body-based, like yoga, walking, dancing, and tai chi) are essential; and we also need trusted support. We can’t do it 100% alone, especially once we’re stuck. Bodywork and massage are somatic therapies; they enable somatic (body-based) access to buried memories in the tissues and cells, and release them via circulation through our fluid layers: lymph, blood, cerebro-spinal, and interstitial.

NB: Interstitial fluid is also called extracellular fluid. This is the inner water matrix in which our body structure floats. About a third of our fluids are interstitial, or extracellular.

https://www.physiologyweb.com/figures/physiology_chart_KCb7WFom0VXofEbtvwBVk6untx4L7Y0V_relative_sizes_of_body_fluid_compartments.html



Hope dawns when we are infused by our own truth, connected to our breath, and nourished by self-care practices that increase coherence and life force - body, mind, and heart.

Isn’t it a relief to let the answers be simple again?

Remember: we ride through the bumps and accelerate our self-healing road with good solid therapeutic support.

Find some of the country’s most experienced manual therapists (bodyworkers) here and here.

i studied with both Upledger and Chikly Institutes over 25 years, and their brain therapy curriculum is second to none. If you’re near the Sierra foothills or East Bay and seeking bodywork, please contact me.

Blessings on your way!