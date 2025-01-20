Jackpot! The universe delivers, and it doesn’t get any better than this. Once we understand vaxxine platforms, their history, and the oodles of patents behind them - most of which China owns - the whole crock makes perfect sense. Thank you Dr’s Jane Ruby and Bryan Ardis for giving us the missing piece.

BOOM!

The screenshots are enough, but we’ll recap the interview as well. Buckle up, because i can’t promise gentle bumps on this ride. But i can promise soaring levels of comprehension about the last five years, the pandemic of neurodegeneration, and the died-suddenly parade.

Two months after the release of Watch the Water , Dr Ardis discovered research from Italy documenting 36 animal venoms in the blood and stool of patients with the coveydoo, and none in uninfected (uninjected, rather) people . There were 20 different snake venoms present in the people who took the shot, along with toxic lethal venoms synthetically made from ocean snails and the Crown of Thorns Starfish (pictured below right).

In 2021 the British Medical Journal compared the blood of covey patients with those infected by venomous snakes. Both involve the same venoms. Also in 2021, University of Arizona published a paper titled “Like Venom Coursing Through the Veins”, noting that covey-deaths present with an enzyme related to rattlesnake venom; “toxin-like peptides, almost identical to toxic venoms from animals”… and that “cone snails have an enzyme that destroys zinc” called zinc metalloproteinase - and from what i grasp, this disintegrin disrupts normal blood clotting and muscle coordination and also arrests muscle development in utero, among other ills.

Liquid chromatography and mass spectography clearly identify 36 toxic venoms in the dead, and in the living too - 20 from snakes, and 16 from shellfish. The Arizona study claims a neurotoxic rattlesnake enzyme called Phospholipase A2, at levels never before seen, were responsible for covey deaths. Nobody had been bitten by snakes or gone swimming with poison snails.

Phospholipase A2 shreds the membranes of vital organs, leading to multiple organ failure.

But there’s more. Utah State University exposed snake venom to e-coli, and found it replicates the venom perfectly. “So”, asks Dr Ardis, “What happens if there is an e-coli infection in patients and the venom gets in there and replicates?”

Venoms are also cultured on yeasts, and people are full of yeasts like candida from chronic antibiotic use.

So where are the snails? you ask. Well, drug makers everywhere are using conotoxin to make drugs; while doctors are injecting it directly into the spinal cord as Ziconotide/aka Prialt. The Chinese military has 29 conotoxin patents now, and the United States/DOD has 9. Who knew?

keep reading…

Are you impressed yet?

The DOD has been synthesizing snake venoms for decades, and now you or anyone else can get the freeze-dried powder online to make your own bungarow toxin poison drugs.

Dr Ardis doesn’t miss a thing, and here’s his final coup-de-grace: the Time 1999 cover:

“How will genetic engineering change us?” he prods Dr Ruby…to which they both conclude in horror…our DNA will be half serpent, and there will be no more humans any more.

Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v5k76n8-dr-bryan-ardis-i-was-wrong-about-snake-venom-dr-jane-ruby-show.html

Watch the Water: https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html