Like i told you after my tower episode in January, it’s like being inside a defibrillation machine that never turns off. i think they (smart)pulse us 960 irregular cycles per minute, when our brainwaves do best at 8-12 cycles. Then there’s the burning and tazing that comes along with the blasts. Here’s what i wrote for you when i could sit up again and find words after the blasts:

Yesterday, i spent hours studying different “expert opinions” on methylene-blue (MB); and i will share my medical notes with you in the near future. Then, after this sojourn, i took my first dose of MB: 1 tiny drop.

Not the 20 the package recommends.

This morning i took 2 tiny drops. i hate drugs, and don’t put synthetics in or on my body; but this body is DEW BOMBED AND TOWER BLASTED round the clock now, and despite Nitric Oxide supplements, my mitochondria are dead.

Palpitations - constant when upright; and heart spikes to dangerous levels when i drive around. It’s hard to be up, or walk around at all. i used to be a formidable cardio hound, until all this…

SO WHEN SAM’S STACK CAME THIS MORNING FEATURING METHYLENE-BLUE AND BLOOD, i opened it right away.

Here’s a quote from the post; then the whole thing, so you can watch how human blood morphs into a snakeskin grid:

”Brain fog and poor concentration are usually associated with methemoglobinemia. This is triggered by the massive breakdown of RGBs by nanotechnology. See my last article, like the video at the very beginning. This releases enormous amounts of iron in the form of Fe3, which is then converted back to Fe2 by methylene blue. That's why most people feel better afterwards they have taken methylene blue.”

NB: Methemoglobinemia is when blood cells can’t make or move oxygen any more. You can’t breathe. This is happening to me!

OK, time to roll out my yoga mat, before i head off to do service in the woods OUT OF THIS TOWN!

See you again soon.

(photo credit : zigomantis dukasaurus, unsplash)