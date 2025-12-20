SOLSTICE BOWLS SOUND HEALING

Today’s medicine is an energy clearing rebalance with singing bowls.

Welcome to a special Free The Medicine Now! Podcast, a Solstice gift to you.

Sit back for a few minutes, and receive this healing sound bath. Close your eyes if you can. Find your breath.

Shake loose all the heaviness and darkness inside.

Fill yourself with new life.

When complete, return gently to this day.

May the Return of the Light this Solstice weekend warm, uplift, and inspire you. May the coming season be fruitful for you.

May blessings abound.