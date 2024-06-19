…when the words to artfully connect these thoughts for you so easily vanish from my overtaxed brain, i wonder how many people who fear forgetfulness and cognitive decline are just tired and overwhelmed.

Caring for life is an investment of time and heart, a priority, and a guiding principle for me - and likely for you as well. When all life is under siege, life needs lots of patient nurturing care. This requires time and energy from our already busy days and minds. Meanwhile, the deadlines, threats, and money pressures of the daily grind - and the immensity of the onslaught we all face now - surges into overwhelm, overriding the rational brain with a monotonous sense of defeat.

This is my impression, at least.

TRAUMA OVERWHELM?

Tucked behind our screens and keyboards, i have no idea how other people really feel; but my sense is that peoples’ nervous systems are overloaded and maxed out.

Pushed beyond the capacity to filter and process anything more, the brain becomes non-responsive and simply numbs out.

Anxious and addictive behaviors result, which perpetuate more of the same.

Our brain circuits need cooling and rest. It’s pure physiology, and (dare i say?) the real science of how brains and bodies work.

FUTURE SHOCK/ AFTER SHOCK

…is something i have often thought about and suspect i increasingly feel now.

Just a few days ago, Ana Mihalcea posted an excellent piece on future shock, after shock, and the agenda. That said, the first few paragraphs are sufficient to explain what’s going on, but the entire article is a gem.

Highlights:

* Future shock is the mental state of people and societies forced into "too much change in too short a period of time”.

* “Because most of humanity is no longer able to comprehend reality in the rapidity of exponential technological evolution, they become disoriented, fearful, confused and eventually die or will live the rest of their existence in virtual reality…

In the next five years this trend is expected to accelerate…

Their entire premise of their societal take over is based on DISRUPTION. Disruptive new technologies are in the process to make obsolete all aspects of our current human society.”

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM

Although that’s enough to chew on, there’s more.

There’s always more.

As the words to artfully connect these thoughts for you just vanish from my overtaxed brain, i wonder how many people who fear forgetfulness and cognitive decline are just tired and overwhelmed.

There’s no drug for that though. Honestly, the physical brain needs rest to neuroplasticize, like a bodybuilder needs rest to convert catabolic breakdown into anabolic muscle mass. The brain and body know what to do, given the chance…

i too struggle to process future shock.

Our survival is severely threatened, and we are being forced into too many drastic changes all at once.

As threats spin out and slingshot us from behind, i am spending more time outdoors in the garden, and on a regenerative farm. Keeping life alive. It’s a lot of work and doesn’t pay money, but life feeds life, and love won’t let me stop.

What about you?

Outdoors, Nature seems undefeatable, as She may well be. In a garden, or on a farm or forest trail, time stops and sucks us into the moment, and in that timelessness we are healed.

Yet who among us can really invest the time we need to heal, to become whole again in a lasting way?

Those few hours of respite, however precious the momentary relief, cannot build skin thick enough to shield me - shield us - upon return…to the modern, mostly uncivilized world.

But much needed breaks restore enough piecemeal wholeness (piecemeal wholeness? yes, intentional irony) to bring me back to this page, with you, to carry on.

i want to stretch myself to hold and face the stark truth of our times, as we must. Let’s go, together.

FUTURE SHOCK AND THE A.I. REVOLUTION

i came across a punch-in-the-gut truth talk by Catherine Austin Fitts, based on her work The Solari Report: The A.I. Revolution: The Final Coup d’Etat?

Catherine Austin Fitts is a respected financial expert who has followed the government orchestrated wealth transfers crushing the population for decades if not centuries now.

This interview was a monumental reality check that covered the theft scheme in detail. What follow are just a few highlights. Catherine touched on:

- how they can control (aka STEAL) the gold after you convert it;

- how New York and other states created lawless jurisdictions where they can sweep all pension funds and bank deposits into their own accounts, leaving people with nothing;

- how all forces now must collude to lower life expectancy to even begin to counter the national debt (which they created)

and most importantly,

- how A.I. is integral to absolute tyranny and control

Catherine Fitts calls this period in history “The Great Poisoning”, and i quote her:

“The deaths are deflationary, and are helping offset the pressure of monetary inflation. It’s labor deflation. The only way they can balance the books is to lower life expectancy.”

(Interviewer Greg Hunter audibly gasps at this point.)

Here’s where the plot thickens, while she lays it all out. As we know, it’s not only the quaxxine; it’s all vaccinations and their schedules, air and water pollution, chemical spraying of the atmosphere, glyphosate in the soil, aluminum particles everywhere, toxic pharmaceuticals, sociopathic crooks in power, a treasonous justice system, and a corporate/mafia system that destroys all healthy medicines in the market and makes them illegal felonies punishable with jail time and astronomical fines.

While we see disease and death soar with our own eyes and ears.

Then she hits us with the best one-liner yet.

- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink refers to the “popular myth that we need a growing population to have a growing economy…but now, with the new A. I. technology we can have a growing economy with a shrinking population, and so we have a new model.”

They already told us we were non-essential in 2020, and so most of us lost much, and some of us lost all. This is not a time to play ostrich and keep on burying our heads, even though we need rest, because by all indications, the threat to life is immanent and all too real.

And yes, i do agree it’s a lot to hold.

So please, take your breaks a little at a time. Put the internet down. Go patch your wounds by a forest stream, or nap on the sandy shore, or have a tea party and serve sinful chocolate fudge under some big old gorgeous tree - but then come back, wearing the wind’s whispers in your hair and the scent of morning glory between your toes. Resolve to resolve those mental hurricanes and emotional cyclones from the myriad calamities firehosed at us all 24/7. Take nature-based steps to balance your nervous system. And let’s look at this future shock thing, let’s talk about it, and let’s see how we really help and support each other through.