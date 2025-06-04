Incorrigible. That’s her, clepto-ninja of the so-called weed-world . Also known among the locals as faithful garden volunteer , she cannot be reformed.

For she sees that the great need is upon us, now more than ever before, as our knowledge of true relationship is almost lost.

Corrupt politics have made sure of that.

And without a blink, the world has come and gone, giving no reverence or recognition to the divine source of Life - while doing all it could to destroy and patent the seeds of being.

BUT - Not on her watch.

(Medusa, who you recently met , has continued blooming; and her myriad dreads still full of little budlets ready to burst… and this author is haplessly lovestruck all over again… )

Listen…to Earth’s heartbeat, and the call of the Medicine that has been there since before time began.

IN THE COMING WORLD,

Reverence for Life shall be the new law of the land…

…So she stands firmly in that magnificent community garden paradise in Nevada City, clippers and shovel in hand, and loudly proclaims to the wider world beyond:

“Thou shalt not mow down the Medicine, or rip it violently from its earth-womb. Relocation is a delicate demand, to be handled with love and grace.”

(last weeks’ weed (says who?) bounty of Calendula , clearly thrilled at the extra love and a second chance to shine. Calendula knows everything about radiant healthy skin, the lymph system, and natural immunity, by the way. Use flowers. )

…and she who steals away with the weeds proceeds to demonstrate, while others in the garden paradise turn to assist in gathering the bounty that will be taken home to a potted new life.

Plenty of nitrogen-rich piles remain for composting and mulch. This stash is medicine-bound>

(1/3 of yesterday’s Yarrow yield from the fenceline destined to be a thick hedge row of native forest plants. Transplant shock? Naw, sheer joy at being lovingly lifted and saved! Besides giving psychic protection, Yarrow famously stops bleeding, disinfects wounds, and begins to seal cuts and gashes right away. Yarrow also favors women’s issues, and can either stop excess or stimulate late menstrual flow. Use leaves and flowers.)

Our Medicines have woven through the rich tapestry of the forest floor, in expansive glory, awaiting the great need.

Now, more than ever, is the time for us to bow humbly down in the dirt and listen.

The Medicine speaks to those with ears in their hearts…

(last week’s Yarrow, rejoicing into flower in her cheapo plastic pot)

We come from this very Medicine, and from the womb of this self-same Earth…

May our sacred Medicines always prevail; and may they teach us the fine art of ultimate resilience in a rapidly disintegrating world…

May our reverence for Life spread everywhere, just like our undaunted (alleged) weeds do!

