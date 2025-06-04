Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
5d

That plantain there is my favorite thing to eat every day. Dandelion weed goes in the salad, too.

Mostly, don't know how you do it with bringing this level of creativity time after time. KUDOS. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Dozt's avatar
Dozt
5d

Great article. You're a blessing. "you make me better"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture