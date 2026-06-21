Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3dEdited

Beautiful. My father was a fierce and loving protector who I still miss a lot. Your post reminded me of this: "Even after all this time, the sun never says to the earth, 'You owe me.' Look what happens with a love like that. It lights the whole sky." — Hafiz

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
9h

This is so profound and stimulating. Yes Solstice and father's Day. You hit it on the nose. Giving us a backrop.

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