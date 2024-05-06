TARGETING: BRAIN DAMAGE, DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS WARFARE, & HUMAN TORTURE THROUGH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY
Far too much corruption has blasted through the forefront of our times, and we have come to realize that political persecution is a longstanding modus operandi of the governing powers - and a fierce scourge across the planet today.
Few among us truly have the stomach or heart for the endless wars and politically perpetuated holocausts; we all hold epigenetic ancestral memories of atrocity in our bones and blood; and i believe most of us clearly see the vile and aggressive patterns that are escalating globally now.
Mass censorship of inconvenient truths is one. Locking up journalists in maximum security prisons for life is another.
But still, some things cannot be seen, until one knows the signs.
Targeting is one such invisible foe.
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
TARGETING
Targeting is a military strategy for directing a strike - presumably against the enemy.
Targeting serves as both political punishment (eg: spies), and as covert military experimentation; and encompasses personal and professional harassment, tech scrambling and communication interference, and outright biological assaults with chemicals and directed energies/laser beams.
At the soft end, targeting shows up as internet issues (eg: trouble getting online and opening links, being unable to unmute to speak at meetings or presentations, static across the screen, calls dropping), computer crashes, deleted social media accounts, de-monetized channels, hacked bank accounts, and and the likes.
But soft targeting is not today’s subject.
Instead, we’ll look at the hard side of targeting - the ruthless side - where those who speak truth to power in medicine, journalism, and law today are de-platformed, de-licensed, persecuted, physically and psychologically tortured, fined, sued, incarcerated, tracked, hacked, and even terminated.
Terminated means killed.
Many of our trusted doctors have suffered immensely for their unwavering morals and views on natural immunity, integrative medicine, and the future of healthcare.
Let’s just say that standing up to the lie of covey-doodle-doo first gets us silenced, then weakened with radiation, then even killed. The larger our reach, the louder our voice, the more severe the punishment and the harder the fall.
i watched the Targeted Justice Doctor Symposium a couple weeks ago, twice, due to my growing interest in how military bioweapons foster neurological damage.
The symposium played like a living horror movie, with testimonies by medical professionals who now suffer painful ongoing neurological attacks.
But the takeaway - and the point these doctors can’t drive home fast enough - is that
we are all targets; and all subjected to brain damaging technologies by non-consensual, covert experimentation. We are all being hit with high and low frequency radiation to weaken and control us, map our brain signatures, and test the outer range of human tolerance for technological assault; en route to planned depopulation a la WEF.
Here are symposium highlights, replete with the evolving language of the rapidly accelerating biowarfare movement.
DR LEN BER
Dr Len Ber now sustains pre-morbid neurodegenerative decay from longterm targeting, and suffers regular myoclonic jerks - which are like mini-seizures - induced by directed energy weapons. He has been in and out of the emergency room now for years. Dr Ber opened the symposium with his most urgent thoughts: that it’s high time to popularize the conversation of modern directed energy weapons systems; and especially to educate doctors of this very real phenomenon and its devastating effects.
The end game, he says, is for all of us to be neurologically enslaved.
Our brains are easy targets - sitting ducks in a grid of biometric surveillance and control. One of the names given the symptoms of these tech assaults is Havana Syndrome.
Havana Syndrome gained attention (and was so named) when a surge of sudden unexplained neurological pathologies hit Cuba in 2016 - mostly in the diplomatic and political arena.
Havana Syndrome is an acquired non-kinetic brain injury imposed by pulsed microwave radiation.
NEUROSTRIKE: the correct term for NKBI/Havana Syndrome
Robert McCraite, political science who advises NATO, has better terminology for Havana Syndrome: NEUROSTRIKE.
Notice its connection to the CCP.
The government term for these attacks is AHR - anonymous health incidents - but this is way too vague. Kinda like millions of sudden deaths by Cause Unknown.
McCraite defines Neurostrike as “a radio-directed energy pulse that acts as a neurocognitive disruptor that is designed to harm, disable and permanently damage the human brain.”
Havana Syndrome, or Neurostrike, is also known as NKBI, non-kinetic brain injury.
NKBI- non kinetic brain injury - IS DIFFERENT FROM CONCUSSION - in that no actual physical impact is applied - only the directed energy weapon.
The old term for NKBI - non kinetic brain injury - is ANSD - acquired neurosensory dysfunction.
Here is a fabulous talk by Dr Giordano, neuroweapons expert and neuro ethics specialist; and a quote:
“The brain is and will be the 21st century battlescape. Weapons of mass destruction and disruption - disruption and influence will be the key to creating peer capability and symmetrical engagements.”
Medical experts are not uniquely protected from V2K and Neurostrike, and in fact suffer greatly in todays political climate.
Here’s a quick look at Neurostrike from another source (5 mins).
Reported late in 2016, Havana Syndrome continues boldly today, causing targeted individuals, or T. I.’s, headache, nausea, dizziness, hearing loss, and brain damage. At first it was acoustical weapons using sound…then it became microwaves…and now, pulsed energy weapons. Microwave warfare today does not actually have sound; rather, it operates via the frey effect. Microwaves strike the ear and give perception of sound due to the residual vibration - which comes as barely audible clicking and high pitched ringing.
According to Wikipedia, Havana syndrome, also known as AHI (“anomalous health incidents") is “a disputed medical condition reported primarily by U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, and military officials stationed in overseas locations. Reported symptoms range in severity from pain and ringing in the ears to cognitive impairment…”
Their description carries on for several pages:
“A review article published on August 2022 by Asadi-Pooya AA explored the scientific literature on Havana Syndrome, proposing several possible causes for the condition. The review stated that a plausible explanation given was the use of a directed-energy or radio frequency weapon, with other potential causes including functional disorders, psychogenic disease, or exposure to chemicals/neurotoxins. [23]"
DR SALLY PRIESTER
Dr Sally Priester, from Puerto Rico, had her medical license attacked in a mad smear campaign, which is standard protocol.
DR LINDA PIMENTA
And here are tidbits from an 8 minute video exposing some history:
“from 1953 -1976 Russia bathed the US Embassy in Moscow with microwaves…”
“the active denial system uses wave energy to disperse crowds…”
all while inducing functional disorders and progressive neurodegenerative illness.
There is so much more to say about this, but substack keeps flashing the warning that this post is too long. So let me end here where we began, with Dr Ber. Here are the slides briefly chronicling Dr Ber’s targeting experience:
It’s my hope that this missive has provided some new insights into what we are facing; and that we will remember in our interactions with others that we are all targeted, and that this makes us more compassionate and understanding when communications go awry, which they inevitably always do these days. Don’t blame the sender. Recognize that if the message threatens the establishment, they will fight tooth, claw, stun gun to shut you up, no holds barred...
That’s all i have for you today.
Thanks for reading, and let’s keep that line in the sand deep and strong…
Please subscribe and share widely!
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
EW! GROSS! HELL NO!
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Yolanda Pritam Hari's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213