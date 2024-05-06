Far too much corruption has blasted through the forefront of our times, and we have come to realize that political persecution is a longstanding modus operandi of the governing powers - and a fierce scourge across the planet today.

Few among us truly have the stomach or heart for the endless wars and politically perpetuated holocausts; we all hold epigenetic ancestral memories of atrocity in our bones and blood; and i believe most of us clearly see the vile and aggressive patterns that are escalating globally now.

Mass censorship of inconvenient truths is one. Locking up journalists in maximum security prisons for life is another.

But still, some things cannot be seen, until one knows the signs.

Targeting is one such invisible foe.

TARGETING

Targeting is a military strategy for directing a strike - presumably against the enemy.

Targeting serves as both political punishment (eg: spies), and as covert military experimentation; and encompasses personal and professional harassment, tech scrambling and communication interference, and outright biological assaults with chemicals and directed energies/laser beams.

At the soft end, targeting shows up as internet issues (eg: trouble getting online and opening links, being unable to unmute to speak at meetings or presentations, static across the screen, calls dropping), computer crashes, deleted social media accounts, de-monetized channels, hacked bank accounts, and and the likes.

But soft targeting is not today’s subject.

Instead, we’ll look at the hard side of targeting - the ruthless side - where those who speak truth to power in medicine, journalism, and law today are de-platformed, de-licensed, persecuted, physically and psychologically tortured, fined, sued, incarcerated, tracked, hacked, and even terminated.

Terminated means killed.

Many of our trusted doctors have suffered immensely for their unwavering morals and views on natural immunity, integrative medicine, and the future of healthcare.

Let’s just say that standing up to the lie of covey-doodle-doo first gets us silenced, then weakened with radiation, then even killed. The larger our reach, the louder our voice, the more severe the punishment and the harder the fall.

i watched the Targeted Justice Doctor Symposium a couple weeks ago, twice, due to my growing interest in how military bioweapons foster neurological damage.

The symposium played like a living horror movie, with testimonies by medical professionals who now suffer painful ongoing neurological attacks.

But the takeaway - and the point these doctors can’t drive home fast enough - is that

we are all targets; and all subjected to brain damaging technologies by non-consensual, covert experimentation. We are all being hit with high and low frequency radiation to weaken and control us, map our brain signatures, and test the outer range of human tolerance for technological assault; en route to planned depopulation a la WEF .

Here are symposium highlights, replete with the evolving language of the rapidly accelerating biowarfare movement.

DR LEN BER

Dr Len Ber now sustains pre-morbid neurodegenerative decay from longterm targeting, and suffers regular myoclonic jerks - which are like mini-seizures - induced by directed energy weapons. He has been in and out of the emergency room now for years. Dr Ber opened the symposium with his most urgent thoughts: that it’s high time to popularize the conversation of modern directed energy weapons systems; and especially to educate doctors of this very real phenomenon and its devastating effects.

The end game, he says, is for all of us to be neurologically enslaved.

Our brains are easy targets - sitting ducks in a grid of biometric surveillance and control. One of the names given the symptoms of these tech assaults is Havana Syndrome.



Havana Syndrome gained attention (and was so named) when a surge of sudden unexplained neurological pathologies hit Cuba in 2016 - mostly in the diplomatic and political arena.

Havana Syndrome is an acquired non-kinetic brain injury imposed by pulsed microwave radiation.

NEUROSTRIKE: the correct term for NKBI/Havana Syndrome

Robert McCraite, political science who advises NATO, has better terminology for Havana Syndrome: NEUROSTRIKE.

Notice its connection to the CCP.

The government term for these attacks is AHR - anonymous health incidents - but this is way too vague. Kinda like millions of sudden deaths by Cause Unknown.

McCraite defines Neurostrike as “a radio-directed energy pulse that acts as a neurocognitive disruptor that is designed to harm, disable and permanently damage the human brain.”

Havana Syndrome, or Neurostrike, is also known as NKBI, non-kinetic brain injury.

NKBI- non kinetic brain injury - IS DIFFERENT FROM CONCUSSION - in that no actual physical impact is applied - only the directed energy weapon.

The old term for NKBI - non kinetic brain injury - is ANSD - acquired neurosensory dysfunction.

Here is a fabulous talk by Dr Giordano, neuroweapons expert and neuro ethics specialist; and a quote:

“The brain is and will be the 21st century battlescape. Weapons of mass destruction and disruption - disruption and influence will be the key to creating peer capability and symmetrical engagements.”

Medical experts are not uniquely protected from V2K and Neurostrike, and in fact suffer greatly in todays political climate.

Here’s a quick look at Neurostrike from another source (5 mins).

Reported late in 2016, Havana Syndrome continues boldly today, causing targeted individuals, or T. I.’s, headache, nausea, dizziness, hearing loss, and brain damage. At first it was acoustical weapons using sound…then it became microwaves…and now, pulsed energy weapons. Microwave warfare today does not actually have sound; rather, it operates via the frey effect. Microwaves strike the ear and give perception of sound due to the residual vibration - which comes as barely audible clicking and high pitched ringing.

According to Wikipedia, Havana syndrome, also known as AHI (“anomalous health incidents") is “a disputed medical condition reported primarily by U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, and military officials stationed in overseas locations. Reported symptoms range in severity from pain and ringing in the ears to cognitive impairment…”

Their description carries on for several pages:

“A review article published on August 2022 by Asadi-Pooya AA explored the scientific literature on Havana Syndrome, proposing several possible causes for the condition. The review stated that a plausible explanation given was the use of a directed-energy or radio frequency weapon, with other potential causes including functional disorders, psychogenic disease, or exposure to chemicals/neurotoxins. [23]"

DR SALLY PRIESTER

Dr Sally Priester, from Puerto Rico, had her medical license attacked in a mad smear campaign, which is standard protocol.

DR LINDA PIMENTA

And here are tidbits from an 8 minute video exposing some history:

“from 1953 -1976 Russia bathed the US Embassy in Moscow with microwaves…”

“the active denial system uses wave energy to disperse crowds…”

all while inducing functional disorders and progressive neurodegenerative illness.

There is so much more to say about this, but substack keeps flashing the warning that this post is too long. So let me end here where we began, with Dr Ber. Here are the slides briefly chronicling Dr Ber’s targeting experience:

It’s my hope that this missive has provided some new insights into what we are facing; and that we will remember in our interactions with others that we are all targeted, and that this makes us more compassionate and understanding when communications go awry, which they inevitably always do these days. Don’t blame the sender. Recognize that if the message threatens the establishment, they will fight tooth, claw, stun gun to shut you up, no holds barred...

That’s all i have for you today.

Thanks for reading, and let’s keep that line in the sand deep and strong…

Please subscribe and share widely!