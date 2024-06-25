When Indian temples and ashrams worldwide shut down in lockstep in 2020 and then became absolutely militant about swabbing, masquing, and shots - and while we in the American States watched our spiritual centers prance right along with the Great Global Lie - i (and many others like me) were shocked in horror at such sudden blanket infiltration of the planetary soul.

In one fell swoop, holistic medicine, indigenous culture, and the sacred were all washed away. People were suddenly and drastically divided, with (the loud) half terrorizing those of us who were unyielding to propaganda and tyrannical government controls.

We didn’t expect this.

And i never suspected it.

It’s not over yet. Trauma doesn’t just go away

i thought holistic meant holistic - not blindly full of toxic pharmaceuticals, paranoia, and rage.

i thought spiritual community meant aspiring in consciousness, not slanderously blaspheming others as untouchable deadly germs.

we lost our spiritual teachers back then as well, when they marked us as untouchables and plastered us with yellow stars, then ran to hide.

Spiritual trauma blasts the deepest part of us to smithereens, like a grenade to the soul.

It’s not over yet.

Trauma doesn’t just go away, and it weighs heavy now on the whole wide world.

Whatever made them do that? Contradict their own values and principles and cause so much ruthless and robotic harm?



SO I SOUGHT THE AUTHENTIC HEART OF INDIA AS IF MY LIFE DEPENDED ON IT, FOR I TRUST THE PURE ESSENCE OF YOGA TO PERSIST AND REVEAL. AND I FOUND INDIA’S PROMINENT VOICES OF LIVING TRUTH.

We covered Vandana Shiva back in a previous post, and today i want to share with you the esteemed Arundhati Roy.

India is asleep in the lap of fascism, according to author, activist, and former filmmaker Arundhati Roy.

Roy claims that as India has been “NGO’ized”, the people’s voices have been silenced and they live under harsh political censorship, akin to what Julian Assange faced, and what we see happening all across the world right now. Her early success gives her the independence to speak openly outside the confines of institutional and organizational control - but still, those bold enough to speak truth to power end up targeted, imprisoned, or are forced underground.

Sound familiar?

Author of many (controversial, insightful) books, Arundhati Roy writes and speaks of the dehumanization, ethnic cleansing, and genocide that are clear to everyone with eyes to see; and how the World Economic Forum targeted India as #1 in their global disinformation campaign. As a result, India has fallen prey to collective psychological capture and, she says, “the keystone to that capture is the turning around of language.”

She challenges the caste system too, noting how well privileged social status fits the fascist ideal.

“Hindu Nationalism is a polite term for fascism”, claims Roy,

who has been persecuted and imprisoned by the Indian government for decades, but vows to continue facing the difficult issues and telling the truth. In the 2020 interview linked above entitled The Assault on Meaning, she recounts a story of walking onto a water rights panel filled with globalist writers and calling their bluff:

“What a real writer does is they spend their lifetime trying to close the gap between language and thought; while you spend your lifetime trying to develop a language that has a vocabulary that is completely the opposite of what it’s meant to mean…”

Throughout the interview are several readings from her books. For those of you with a taste for eloquent language and poetic hearts, i highly recommend bookmarking around 22 min, 48 min, and 1:23 at the end. You will find kinship and inspiration in how this brave and seasoned artist expresses her thoughts.

In the latter half of the talk, young Indians cite examples of political persecution and targeted assaults on their campuses, and we learn that no corner of the planet has escaped the unholy scourge of globalism and its reign of terror.

i close today with one last quote by this bold and gifted artist with the light of Love in her smile:

“ My Seditious Heart is full of essays i wrote knowing that i’m swimming against the grain, that it’s going to be unpopular, and that i’m going to get attacked; but there has to be a place in society for that…we’re not going to back down and give up!”

For more of India’s more awakened perspective through Arundhati Roy’s eyes:

May the blessed force of India’s loving and mystical soul prevail; may they resist the loss of all that is glorious and graced; and may we too never back down and give up!

* search all books by Arundhati Roy