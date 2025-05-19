Our natural biological REGENERATIVE capacity (aka: self-healing) should not require an endless vocabulary and eons of lawfare to justify its validity!

Yet that is exactly where we find ourselves today.

(cameron raynes, unsplash.com)

Evolution is not only longterm over many generations.

Quantum Evolution is a long established biological term for the innate potential of all lifeforms to evolve rapidly (within a single generation) in the face of devastating survival threats.

The entire premise of my book was precisely this: that humanity has reached the point where we have no choice but to use our extraordinary god-given potential of pure consciousness to quantum evolve.

Now, 5 years later, BRAIN DAMAGE clearly an explosive fire (literally and figuratively); and the system has duped people into buying the tools and personal super-powers (“hi-speed internet and satellite service) to nuke themselves, their neighborhood, and the world at large - extinguishing all life.

Is it still so hard to see the interconnectedness of all things?

The WEB OF LIFE?

Today, i take you from my short and skinny just below to the fact-jam-packed world of Roman Shapovsky;

urging you to reconsider the effects of: 1) always having your phone on and powered up; and 2) nuking everyone and all life else around, for that dopamine blast of being important enough to get phone calls in the supermarket, at church, and on the trail.

My Full Disclosure:

*Lest you ask, my cellphone is off now in the charger on airplane mode. So yes, i do have one; but it is not always on pulsing and searching connection. It doesn’t go everywhere with me, and is frequently grounded here at home.

* Given my value system and extreme sensitivities to the grid, my reach is already so small that i simply cannot further erase myself from society YET.

* i have two computers - a rebuilt 2013; and a new 2023; both of which are ever being messed with; an alleged landline that came with a modem; and ethernet cables in the front room where i NEVER go any more since the towers went up across the street and i almost died. (here’s part one of that gory tale).

*i am noticing that with all the systems upgrades and new phones, i am unable to reach a lot of people any more with my old cellphone - for some, i need to open cell service as well as internet, then it works; for other calls, no-go.

i have also been cut off from calling Canada at all.

*No google? NO LIFE! Just try it. ALL successful people are shackled to google products. i think google and amazon ARE the devil in lamb’s clothing and the big coup, but if you’re happy dancing with them, go ahead.



With respect and humility, i confess i cannot fathom having the tech skills and ease with all those app’s and systems that Roman clearly does. i’ve tried, and tried…

5 TOP PARAGRAPHS from Roman’s article:

How fast does the damage to the blood-brain barrier happen?

Leakage of the blood-brain barrier is detectable within two minutes of exposure and probably begins within seconds.

Which is safer, low power or high power?

Neither. The higher the power, the more heat. The lower the power, the more leakage of the blood-brain barrier. The higher the power, the more your metabolism is disturbed.⁸ The lower the power, the more calcium leaks out of your cells.⁹ Microwave radiation injures the body in many different ways. It depends on which effect you are looking at.

What about those shielding products that you stick on one side of your phone to block the radiation in the direction of your brain?

The people who designed those products forgot that your arm, being an electrical conductor, is also an antenna. When you hold a cell phone in your hand, your whole arm, and not just the cell phone, becomes a radio transmitter that sends and receives the cell phone signal and conducts it into the rest of your body. Putting reflective material on one side of the phone doesn’t do very much. To the extent that it does anything, it makes the phone work harder and actually increases the amount of radiation instead of decreasing it.

Is a cell phone safe if I use a wired headset?

In 2000, testing by Consumers’ Association in the UK showed that using a wired headset actually tripled the radiation to the brain. Instead of protecting the user, the wire conducts the radiation from the cell phone directly into the user’s ear and brain.¹⁰

“I don’t get a headache from my cell phone. Can it be that bad?”

Even a headache doesn’t tell you what’s happening inside your head. Neurosurgeon Leif Salford and colleagues in Sweden found that a single two-hour exposure to a cell phone permanently destroys up to two percent of a rat’s brain cells.⁴ …And in experiments on the blood-brain barrier, they reduced the exposure level ten thousandfold and found that damage to the blood-brain barrier was worse when the exposure level was reduced.⁵

That means that holding the phone away from your head does not protect you. It means that if you use a Bluetooth headset, which emits only 2.5 milliwatts, you are doing more damage to yourself than if you hold the phone to your head. The blood-brain barrier keeps heavy metals and toxic chemicals out of your brain and maintains the brain at constant pressure. Too much intracranial pressure can lead to a stroke.

(screenshot from Lloyd Burrell webinar 9/2025)

all for now…

may we be happy, healthy, and whole despite the odds!