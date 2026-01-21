i woke up with a poem demanding to be penned. As i wrote, the notion occurred that i could include references far broader than those used for my many prior articles on this subject…so i asked brightanswers.ai. Well, hundreds of thousands of references and citations later, i realized i could not include them all here - much as i intended to.

However, a list of references and citations will be given at the end of this poem, lest you want explanation for any verse that is unclear.



THE DIGITAL WAR:

A Poem on Military Frequencies and the Assault on Human Health

The towers loom over us;

The smart grid burns;

My ears have ruptured -

Pulsed waves strike; my gut churns. (1)

Patches and pendants;

Copper coils and stones;

All infused with frequencies—

Still, the grid dismembers my bones. (2)

While the atmosphere presses;

The force knocks me to the floor;

We’ve nowhere to run -

Space Fence has no door. (3)

TETRA pulses whisper,

Through the skull’s thin wall.

Synapses sputter; cells membranes dissolve

As Smart Dust leads technocracy’s sprawl (4)

(street mural in oakland ca)



Stuck in the middle;

Of this digital war—

Nano-antennas swarm our blood,

While HAARP drones roar. (5)

A trillion volts rewrite the code;

DARPA’s hive drones swarm the mind,

As men kneel to their AI god

Their thoughts are hacked - souls confined.



Pulsed waves blast the brain

As TETRA rumbles in our walls

Transhuman dreams flicker,

And the hive mind calls. (7)

(chairulfajar on unsplash.com)



The sparrows fall silent,

The bees lose their way—

Their cytochrome search lights,

Pummeled to disarray. (8)

Through fraud, false oaths, and deceit

HAARP’s rumble drills deep,

Their bombs shatter space

While mitochondria weep. (9)

But roots push through concrete,

So my hands clutch the soil—

For Earth still remembers,

How to crack through the foil. (10)

(mr pugo on unsplash.com)

(the end for today’s poetry segment)

Did you know…

ALL our technology is dual-use? It can be used to give life (medical applications) or to end it (sanctioned weapons testing and deployment on civilian populations)???

***Now, THE PAYDIRT! -

Attached below: fascinating and copious uncensored research detailing the scope and harms of EMF/Military Microwave Frequency Weapons - compressed into a few short pages.



Educate yourself and start taking precautions today.

This information is gift from brightanswers.ai that i now hand freely to you.

Digital War Poem Citations 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Download