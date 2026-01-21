THE DIGITAL WAR: A Poem on Military Frequencies and the Assault on Human Health
i woke up with a poem demanding to be penned. As i wrote, the notion occurred that i could include references far broader than those used for my many prior articles on this subject…so i asked brightanswers.ai. Well, hundreds of thousands of references and citations later, i realized i could not include them all here - much as i intended to.
However, a list of references and citations will be given at the end of this poem, lest you want explanation for any verse that is unclear.
THE DIGITAL WAR:
A Poem on Military Frequencies and the Assault on Human Health
The towers loom over us;
The smart grid burns;
My ears have ruptured -
Pulsed waves strike; my gut churns. (1)
Patches and pendants;
Copper coils and stones;
All infused with frequencies—
Still, the grid dismembers my bones. (2)
While the atmosphere presses;
The force knocks me to the floor;
We’ve nowhere to run -
Space Fence has no door. (3)
TETRA pulses whisper,
Through the skull’s thin wall.
Synapses sputter; cells membranes dissolve
As Smart Dust leads technocracy’s sprawl (4)
(street mural in oakland ca)
Stuck in the middle;
Of this digital war—
Nano-antennas swarm our blood,
While HAARP drones roar. (5)
A trillion volts rewrite the code;
DARPA’s hive drones swarm the mind,
As men kneel to their AI god
Their thoughts are hacked - souls confined.
Pulsed waves blast the brain
As TETRA rumbles in our walls
Transhuman dreams flicker,
And the hive mind calls. (7)
(chairulfajar on unsplash.com)
The sparrows fall silent,
The bees lose their way—
Their cytochrome search lights,
Pummeled to disarray. (8)
Through fraud, false oaths, and deceit
HAARP’s rumble drills deep,
Their bombs shatter space
While mitochondria weep. (9)
But roots push through concrete,
So my hands clutch the soil—
For Earth still remembers,
How to crack through the foil. (10)
(mr pugo on unsplash.com)
(the end for today’s poetry segment)
Thanks for the poem. Timely and important info. Yaha ati pado.,dear sister.
A wonderful way to have people pause and deliberate on a compelling subject that gets lost in the day to day dust bowl we live in.