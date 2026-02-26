The EMF debacle is familiar terrain for me. As a canary with an acutely sensitized nervous system, i’ve covered the dangers of overexposure extensively over the years - while surviving numerous frequency-induced brain injuries, painful recoveries, and home space remediations.

Chances are that you, my loyal reader, have digested much of my research and many of my rants. Not to mention, you prayed for me last year when i went down hard, and your care gave me hope.

This subject is not new to you or me.

Yet even after years of following the expansion of the tech grid and the severe dangers of modern technologies on the human brain, i’m already learning so much from this summit!

i’d highly recommend you take a peek.

Rather than reword Nick’s email, i’ll just share it “copy-paste”.

Then you too can click and start watching right away»>



(Nick writes:) I’m thrilled you’ve registered for EMF Hazards: Safeguard Our Future – and here’s the exciting part: your 48-hour access starts RIGHT NOW!



This groundbreaking event brings together 18 world-class experts sharing the latest research about wireless radiation’s impact on human health—with crucial insights for protecting future generations.



Here’s what you’ll discover:

Why developing bodies absorb significantly more radiation—and evidence-based protection strategies

The science linking EMF exposure to behavioral and neurological changes across age groups

The truth about EMFs as carcinogens—putting them in the same category as tobacco

But this event isn’t about creating fear—it’s about EMPOWERING you with practical, science-backed solutions to protect your loved ones in today’s wireless world. How it works: You have 48 hours of unlimited access to all 18 expert presentations, starting now. During this window, you can watch at your own pace from any device. (julia coimbra on unsplash.com)

Want to extend your access beyond 48 hours?

Let me know in the comments which interviews you watch and what stands out most for you. See you again soon!

