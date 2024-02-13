Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
berda lee's avatar
berda lee
Feb 14, 2024

dear yolanda, thank you for the big beautiful breath of fresh and loamy-scented air. love you and the women you've recorded here to inspire and strengthen our Spirits. really hit the sad and outraged spot tonight.

Reply
Share
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Feb 13, 2024

🙏♥️💐

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture