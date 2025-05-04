Many years ago, in a course on reading the body’s health through visual observation, i was introduced to the concept that different cultures and languages carry different frequencies, representative of the elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and ether.

The teacher happened to mention that while English and German are “fire" languages - hard around the edges and prone to cause anger and agitation; and Spanish and French are “water” languages - able to invoke romance and flow;

the original tongues of our most cherished spiritual traditions and beloved prayers are ETHER languages like Sanskrit, Gurmukhi, Hebrew, Persian, and Aramaic; and even Latin. Ether uplifts the soul.

Ether expands consciousness and open us directly and energetically to Infinite Spirit and the deeper essence of the prayer.

Ancient holy language is exalting, elegant, and potent. i have found this to be absolutely true through direct experience for 25 years. The translations of India’s sacred texts pale next to the experience of reading aloud and singing in original Sanskrit. We are energy beings; our bodies understand vibration first.

Jonathan Roumie enchants with the Lord’s Prayer in Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke :

Much is lost in the numerous translations of ancient texts and prayers that can only be experienced in the original language of that tradition. Ancient sacred language connects us directly and immediately to the essence and deeper meaning of the text, and to the prayer field of divine source power.

(paul zoetmeijer on unsplash.com)



Jesus spoke and preached in Aramaic. English, being a language of fire and force, can’t ever express the subtle and sacred beauty of the Lord’s Prayer. What follows here is a collection of over a dozen glorious renditions of this timeless prayer.

IMMERSE YOURSELF - sit quietly and let each version roll into the next.

BE LULLED AND BATHED in the sacred sound current of divine love.

Sacred sound currents carry the secrets of all time in vibrational code that defies and transcends words. In sacred sound, we are sweetened, purified, and transformed.



If you are willing, explore the root sounds of your peoples’ prayers in earlier days. Let those vibrations teach, inform and strengthen you.

Recalibrate.

The time is now, and Spirit has grown lonely waiting for her children to return…

SUNDAY BLESSINGS your way...