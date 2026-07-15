Nobody knows how much of my life i have given up in order to appear “normal”.

i say this not for sympathy - but because i believe millions of people are living some version of the same secret reality - ongoing accommodations for an unpredictable body or personality that just never seems to play fair.

We look reasonably well. We work. We create. We take care of people. We show up whenever we can. And we become thoroughly skilled at hiding the intricate energy calculations beneath it all.

Can my body afford to do this today? How much will it cost me tomorrow?

If i go, how long can i stay? What else will i have to give up this week in order to recover?

Will this meal, this trip, this conversation, this room, this exercise class, this late night, this stressful week, or this seemingly ordinary demand push my body beyond what it can actually bear?

These calculations become so familiar that we barely notice them. We simply stop doing things. We stop going out at night. We avoid crowded places, long drives, unfamiliar foods, demanding schedules, high radiation environments, prolonged activity, excessive noise, too much time online, and anything else we have learned comes with a price.

We leave more and more space between commitments. We need several days to recover from things other people just regularly do. We carefully construct our lives around what our bodies and hearts can tolerate.

And when that strategy works, we appear to be doing better. But nobody sees everything that disappeared - all we had to give up - to pull this off.

(hans reniers on unsplash.com



Our adaptation is invisible because it works like a good costume.

i know this territory intimately.

i have lived with a painful neurological condition, in an unstable and dysregulated body in which i’ve trained an extraordinary capacity for repair.

i had to show up - so i did - and never let on.

But the cost was high, there was no negotiating with this body, and never enough recovery time for the energy spent.

i was secretly depleted and in agony for years.

Maybe your story sounds a little like that.

Much of my life has been learning how to prevent breakdown and overwhelm, reduce unnecessary strain, restore structural balance, reset my bones in their joints, finely tune my nervous system, support my organs and tissues, and recognize when my body is approaching its end limits before complete collapse.

Yet i am remarkably healthy, and my immune system is absolutely heroic.

It’s a confusing juxtaposition.

My clients never knew my story. Many were just like me, only newer to the game.

But being “healthy” does not mean that my neurological condition is mild - just that i have become masterfully skilled at working with it.

Over many years working with clients in pain - countless people with very different bodies and lives - i recognized versions of this same pattern in them.

People with chronic pain. Highly sensitive people. People recovering from illness, injury, prolonged stress, or layers of trauma.

People with neurological conditions, environmental sensitivities, dysautonomia, chronic exhaustion, arthritis, old injuries - all in bodies that seem to increasingly overreact to ordinary life.

Notice that those diagnoses differ. The triggers differ. The symptoms may vary, but underneath them a familiar pattern begins to repeat.

The irregularities in their nervous systems demand accommodations, and life gradually becomes organized around preventing physiological breakdown, rather than pursuing their passions and goals.

This is one of the hidden patterns I have been exploring through what I call the Sensitization Spectrum. The human body is always adapting. Adaptation is the innate intelligence that keeps us alive.

Every day, your nervous system, immune system, connective tissues, metabolism, circulation, senses, and organs are responding to the conditions of your life.

But adaptation to extreme or prolonged circumstances has a cost. When the demands repeatedly exceed our capacity to recover, our body does not just surrender - it compensates. It withdraws and protects. It reallots resources. It increases vigilance. It reduces tolerance.

It asks us to pull back and accommodate. Sometimes we listen. Sometimes we have no choice, because our body insists hard and fast. And slowly, often imperceptibly, our life shrinks.

As a buddy with parkinsons once wrote: “ My body just does things i have no control over, and i can’t stop it.” i think most people with chronic conditions would concur.

Nervous-system regulation is the big buzzword now.

Here’s the wisdom so many of us have humbly attained:

Nervous system regulation begins long before overwhelm.

(karsten weingeart on unsplash.com)



Breathing exercises. Relaxation practices. Meditation. Cold plunge. Vagus nerve techniques…

Devices, programs, supplements, and protocols…

These can all be useful.

But regulation is not something we only do after strenuous overwhelm.

Regulation begins with eliminating what our bodies can no longer afford energy for.

Regulation means examining our pace, lifestyle habits, thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. It means decreasing our sensory load and including recovery time in our days.



People with highly sensitive or sensitized nervous systems often learn this the hard way - and only after years of suffering and self blame for not being able to keep up. Then, finally that sober moment comes when they realize in a big way - like that ton of bricks - that they’ve tried everything else, and only one choice remains.

So they begin subtracting. They stop traveling. Stop socializing. Stop exercising. Stop staying out late. Stop eating certain foods. Stop entering certain environments. Stop making plans they cannot be sure they will have the energy to keep.

Their lives become smaller because they find smaller is safe; and it really is safer to limit everything than to pick up the pieces after the breaking point and wait out a long recovery.

But this is baseline survival, nothing more.

(mr gp generated this image)

Sensitized people become extraordinarily skilled at preventing overwhelm and minimizing breakdown, while simultaneously relinquishing more of their life each day.

That is the dilemma many of us face in this age of “nervous system dysregulation”.

And it is the exact conversation i’ve long waited to begin.

And now, here it is, on the table between us…

(stay tuned for part two)

Stop suffering alone.

Contact me for a complimentary body scan and short conversation.

Put the word SCAN in the COMMENTS, and i’ll reach out to schedule that with you.

Thanks for showing up today!

#RegenerativeHealing #NervousSystemRegulation #EmbodiedSafety #ChronicPainRelief #EmbodiedConsciousness #SensitiveNervousSystem



