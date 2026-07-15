Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
1d

Glad you brought this up because there are millions like this. This subject should be huge and folks should be connecting with you.

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3 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
yantra's avatar
yantra
9h

a lot of what is being "given up" is not normal life; in fact much of it is antithetical to life. it is just what is now considered to be normal life. and for many of those paying attention, the supposed gain is not worth the pain.

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