The so-called modern world that most folks eagerly charge forward into is destroying our brains, our nerves, our organs, our cells.

We are all being hit hard, like it or not.

(screenshot of progressive brain damage)

Everybody wants “hacks”. There is no respect for how Nature fluctuates and manages perfect balance when allowed. There is no respect for how human physiology actually works. Telemedicine is a dehumanizing farce; healers have become technicians with glossy smiles; care happens through digital portals and apps; practitioners have myriad tests and scans and supplement lines, expensive programs, and long range plans alleged to reach the root cause.

Something is wrong here, all for profit, name, and fame…

…or to avoid mentioning “the elephants in the room”.

The old ways are gone. Bedside manner is dead.

“Medicine” is now a digitized competition to be dominated by those who can afford the best expensive technology and sell the most supplements or drugs. By those who then run together in packs pushing volume. By those who have social media teams making them famous when they may be for the most part rather mundane.

Allopathic or integrative, it’s all the same in that way.

i hesitate to use the word “holistic” any more, because even that is captured by telemedicine, supplement lines, and venture capitalists.

Welcome to the touchless world!

While the health of the planet and all life on it is in severe, rapid, manmade demise, our warpspeed world pushes unnatural technologies as the answer, and people fall for it hook, line and sinker; groveling for more blood tests, more high radiation scans, more wearables, more supplements, more surgery, more injections, and more impersonalized telemedicine.

It all goes up into the google cloud, to be surveiled, managed, and marketed by unholy factions invested in genocide and deceit.

ACTUAL Holistic Medicine promotes and supports self-healing by way of a natural order that the warpspeed world wants to ignore.

So let’s take a look at how Nature does it>>>

The THERAPEUTIC ORDER OF HEALING

1) Remove obstacles to health

2) Stimulate body’s innate ability to heal

3) Strengthen your weakest system

4) Correct postural integrity (reverses sympathetic dominance to initiate self-healing; opens pathways for fluid and nerve flow

We really can’t skip #1.

#1: Remove obstacles to health. Remediate…radiation poisoning, environmental toxicity, dietary chemicals, tech addiction, nasty relationship dynamics. Have the courage to admit what is really weakening you. Don’t assume that just because you don’t feel any of it yet, all is well. The so-called modern world that most folks eagerly charge forward into is destroying our brains, our nerves, our organs, our cells. We are all being hit hard, like it or not.

We are hurting each other and the planet the more we stream; we are increasing the demand for lethality.

In this context, anxiety, fatigue, rage, nausea, headaches, palpitations, prolonged breathlessness, skin issues, confusion, neurodegeneration, cancers, and so much more are driven by, and symptomatic of, the toxic state of our world. Everyone is affected. The blood-brain barrier is being dissolved, and the contents of our precious brains and bodies are oozing into the extracellular space, poisoning us. The blood-brain barrier is everywhere in the body, not just around the gray matter of the brain: cell membranes, vascular walls and linings, gut lining, heart and pericardium, digestive system…

These parts are not meant to melt and flow together. They are separate compartments, each with their own structure and function.

When cell membranes dissolve, parts of the body become toxic goo spilling around under the skin. Hence inflammation, cytokine storms, and the failure of nerves to fire and hormones to secrete.

This is indeed the perfect storm. Can we stop long enough to even look at this???

