Charlene
I've always "felt" that the power is in the spirit of things. Years ago, my son had bad asthma, and I found on the web a little-known Ayurvedic solution from India which I was so excited to try. He was in high school and didn't like the taste, just complained about it, and when I was cleaning one day, I threw it out. Boy, did I do a wrong thing. He said he had never felt better and never had anything help him so much. I tried and tried to relocate that product, but it seemed to never come to me again. Do you have any idea what it could have been, Yolanda?

I will return to this thread later, to read others' comments, but for now, let it suffice to say thank you, Yolanda, for caring about the deeper things not just for yourself but for others.

In regard to "We are electrical beings who operate on the direct current of the earth. Harmful EMF’s from manmade technologies damage the brain and nervous system, disrupting cell and organ function," I would like to add that the singularly most harmful effect from radiation flowing through my house was that I could no longer participate in prayer. Mechanically, all was fine, but the spirit is electric, and its natural flow in that environment of my home 100% disrupted.

Off point, this EMF seems to have a mind. It sometimes feels like it wants to find me, haha. But I read where Yolanda wrote earlier that Solomon's Seal has "invisibility" benefits. :) :)

