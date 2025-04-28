In a world where self-treatment is marked by mysterious suffering, bountiful piles of supplements, wearable technologies, not-enough-time, and a more-is-better mentality, the subtlety of natural medicine is completely drowned out.

Embodied self-awareness gets overshadowed or completely erased.

Given the growing atrocities that beset and disrupt our entire being, might a more gentle and self-aware approach be in order?

Ayurveda takes exactly this approach to rebuilding and balancing the whole being.

Considering that energy medicine is the future wave that has already begun, would it not behoove us to first nourish our core energy and build prana - the vital life force which forms our body tissues and sustains life?

In my own life, and in my healing work with others, i have learned that there are no short cuts. There are only processes that unfold as we travel consciously in a particular direction. Over 53 years of steady yoga practice, Ayurveda has always been there for me as a foundation; yet it has taken all this time for me to grasp the profound subtleties of Ayurvedic medicine as energy medicine; to slow down and pay deeper attention; and to know enough to read doshas, manage my own imbalances, and give basic advice. i have made innumerable changes in my own life, and like most people face frustration at the often slow pace of the healing path. However, the more in alignment with our true values and body constitution we are, the smoother our path will be.

We do have to slow down to even begin.

DR LISA RASKIN AND SVA AYURVEDA

Ayurveda, which predates Chinese medicine, is the traditional medicine of India.

After becoming a chiropractor and even exploring functional medicine, Dr Lisa studied Ayurveda with the renowned master Dr Vaidya Mishra, whose family lineage has carried an unbroken tradition of Ayurvedic medicine for 5000 years. Dr Mishra’s subtle knowledge helped Dr Lisa heal her autoimmune condition, as well as redefining her medical practice. Let’s dive in and reimagine…what medicine once was, and what it could be again with just a little knowledge and self-awareness.

PRANA

What distinguishes Dr Mishra’s method - Shaka Vansya Ayurveda - is the focus on prana, or life energy, first.

Prana is deep currents of energy that nourish us; prana is the enlivening power in each breath. Prana circulates through nerve channels called nadis, which are similar to acupuncture meridians. Besides being physical channels for pranic energy, the nadis are vibrational channels too. Prana forms all body tissues and regenerates the body. Healing and restoring balance requires patience with this process. Our bodies need gentleness - not speed and force - to regenerate and heal.

All of this is why subtlety matters.

Other ayurvedic systems focus on body constitution, or dosha, first. But since prana builds the doshas (the various aspects of our body constitution and health tendencies) Dr Mishra decided to start here.

“Food is a prana delivery system,” Dr Lisa quotes her teacher. Food is medicine, when prepared fresh and according to our constitution. Spices are combined and cooked specifically to release optimal prana and nutrition. Leftovers are considered dead, for they lack the prana that can nourish us.

When Dr Mishra came here to the west, he found that people would break out in boils with his herbal remedies, because their livers were so hot and toxic.

So he created transdermal formulas which, unlike oral dosing, bypass the liver and go straight into the bloodstream. In other words, more subtle and easily absorbed.

He also noted that because the liver only recognizes foods, the piles of supplements most people take tend to irritate and heat the liver, which causes physical tension and emotional agitation.

Ayurveda aims to balance our lifestyle habits and the energetic qualities of foods we ingest, so as to minimize toxic accumulations in body tissue and maximize nutrition, digestion, and assimilation.

FOUR TYPES OF TOXINS

Ama - the buildup of undigested food and poisons in our body tissue, like chronic mucus; the source of all disease

Ama Visha - a hot toxin that causes cellular oxidation and imbalance

Garvisha - the accumulation of toxins over decades, leading to autoimmune conditions; these are old poison, that have penetrated “bone marrow deep”

EMF’s - like lightning bolts striking the body

EARLY DAYS OF EMF POISONING

We are electrical beings who operate on the direct current of the earth.

Harmful EMF’s from manmade technologies damage the brain and nervous system, disrupting cell and organ function.

Dr Mishra first encountered EMF poisoning in patients when he began teaching in this country. He was faced with a new kind of disorder that never existed before in his world. It was an electrical illness, as if patients had been struck by lightning and were still suffering the after effects and becoming chronically ill.

“EMF’s HIGHJACK PRANA. EMF’s jump onto vibrational channels and distort them so that the body can’t heal or regenerate.”

-Dr Lisa Raskin

EMF’s destroy the biofield (aura/morphogenetic template/divine blueprint).

EMF’s are invisible, but dangerous and potentially lethal when exposure is constant and in high amounts - such as has been for decades now.

EMF pollution and dirty electricity disrupt brain and nervous system function, weaken digestive fire, and interfere with body intelligence and regenerative capacity.

When basic physiological functions fail, breakdown and disease are inevitable. Disease and its reversal both depend on lifestyle and what we put in our bodies.

Ayurveda, like all holistic medicine, asks us to take the time to get to know and understand our own bodies and temperaments, which enables us to respond automatically and organically to small imbalances before they become disease.

Environmental toxicity is clearly a major culprit in the drastic rise of acute and chronic illness today; and this has been true for the last century, at least. Healers have always known the truth. Manmade disease is nothing new. Dr Mishra wrote many educational books on illness, Ayurveda and self-care, including “The Answer to Cancer: Is Never Giving It A Chance To Start”.

