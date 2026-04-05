Even in a city - even out of dry rocks over a tarp ridden Earth - a resurrection has occurred that is nothing less than miraculous.

Glorious. Wild.

But instead of three days, it has taken three years.

She did not give up.

The sweetness of Spring flowers irrepressibly in bloom this week - THIS WEEK OVER ANY OTHER - cannot be denied.

Whatever your faith, Nature knows, and celebrates with you; with us.

THE RESURRECTION OF LIFE!

Three years ago when i moved to this house, there was a dry stone fountain in the side yard, and i wanted it gone. Yet i could not lift it myself. And when the man came to take it away, beneath it was the old rotted stump of a bush that had at least once been hacked to death, and likely poisoned.

People here kill anything they do not like.

It saddens me greatly, but it seems that’s how people are.

i had no idea what the stump was, or had once been - except ravaged - and i could sense the violence and anger it had endured.

Whenever that happens, the compassion tap opens up in my heart, and apologies flow from my breath with the silken cloak of love.

Clearcut stands of (former) trees break my heart in the same way. i feel so helpless, yet want badly to offer the salve of my soul.

Eventually, She sprouted wild gangly branches, and the thorns told me why She had been spurned.

She was too wild. Too insistent. Too alive.

BUT THIS YEAR…

Those branches began to wander across the rocks, sagging under their copious weight. Spider mites and aphids took over the entire spread before i could blink, and the plant was awash awash in webs and swarms of little flying things, every leaf and bud wrapped and heavily peppered in powdery eggs.

I HAD TO SAVE HER!

So i chopped, and pruned, and prayed, and sprayed the hose directly on each part of Her, rather forcefully, all throughout the day for a week. i cut most of her away, down to three gangly stalks.

Then one day»>

and»>

This sacred teaching from the womb of Great Mother: that REGENERATION is the divine plan, hence we should not give up.

Saving Her required no chemicals. Only this innocent recipe:

Compassion, Love, Curiosity, Patience, Faith, Time, and Hope without Expectations.

1 Compassion

2 Love

3 Curiosity

4 Patience

5 Faith

6 Time

7 Hope Without Expectations

We are Nature too.

Are you up for the task of SELF-REGENERATION?

Or have you forgotten this ineffable power, seeded deep inside you?

Let Nature lead. Sunlight, Water, Earth, and Breath.

Forsake the poisons, starting today. Use the simple 7-step recipe above.

And if your twisted brambles have collapsed under the onerous weight of the times, i’ll help you excavate that hidden power inside you.

i can see it in your body structure and energy field.

So let’s meet! Set up a Fascial BioEnergy Scan (at no charge) and 30 minutes to explore a new plan for yourself, governed by Nature’s voice.

Message me, and i’ll send you the link.

Resurrection awaits.

Nature is ready to support you in infinite ways, and i will bridge the language gap between you, your body, and Her.

Meanwhile, Medusa’s blooming again too, right now, this very week.

Each day, one tiny bud will burst open in the afternoon, and close up again at night. Until Her entire body is red. She chose this week.

Thank you for reading this transmission to the end. Nature is calling us all loudly now.

Stay tuned»>

Warmly,

Yolanda Pritam Hari,

Chief Swooner of The One





#LivingMatrix #Regeneration #RegenerativeHealing #SystemsIntelligence #HumanPotential

#EmbodiedConsciousness