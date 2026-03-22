Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
9h

yes have to pull myself off after 15 minutes and unplug wifi

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
10h

Modern society assaults our senses, sensibilities, psychees and souls.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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