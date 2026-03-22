The modern human attention span has collapsed to a shocking three seconds - laugh track please! -

“less than that of a goldfish”.

Much as people prefer not to discuss this,

digital technology and environmental toxins impose extremely damaging effects on the brain and nervous system.

High radiation fields and chemical poisons burn nerve tissue and decimate cell membranes, the blood-brain barrier, and the linings and coverings of all vessels and organs (endothelial and epithelial tissue) in the body.

In this article, i explain:

THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER is a protective membrane around the central nervous system, AND IT IS EPITHELIAL TISSUE AS WELL.

Nerve impulses and biochemical messengers travel across membranes and through fluids, in and out of cells.

Membranes - thin layers of epithelial tissue - surround and protect our central nervous system, filtering what enters our cells. Epithelial tissue, being smooth and slippery, facilitates inner rivers to flow, bathing the brain and nerves.

But membranes are delicate and easily damaged through chemical, biological, and technological assaults, which are constant and prevalent globally now.

Membrane damage interrupts microcirculation and flow.

This disrupts not only attention span, but overall physical and mental health.

Those who are “highly sensitive”, “dangerously allergic”, or “subject to chronic pain” feel these adverse factors acutely, and therefore live in a highly activated state. Their nervous systems stay locked defensively in fight/flight/freeze.

But on account of this silent breakdown deep inside, we are all becoming increasingly more sensitized.

IF YOUR BRAIN IS FOGGY, FUZZY, OR SPUTTERING THESE DAYS, IT IS PROBABLY SENSING THE CONSTANT DIGITAL AND CHEMICAL ASSAULTS.

Our biology is designed to set off alarms when it senses life threatening distress.

We are designed for survival.

PHYSIOLOGICAL VS PSYCHOLOGICAL ANXIETY

When our brain reacts to any threat it can’t escape - like chemicals and EMF radiation - it creates a physiological anxiety that has no story.

This is our survival instinct, doing what it was intended to do.

So we end up agitated and anxious without recognizing the cause.

More and more people are feeling this unnamed anxiety now - as our bodies get pulsed and shocked continuously by the electromagnetic grid - and we are forced to eat, drink, and breathe poisons every day.

KNOW THIS: PHYSIOLOGICAL ANXIETY IS NOT MENTAL.

This is an important distinction: somatic vs psychological.

There are times for behavioral approaches to self-regulation - but when the nervous system is spinning out from toxic assaults is not such a time.

Chemicals and radiation cause nerve trauma - and the body is warning us - so there needs to be a physical, body-based approach to heal.

Eliminate, minimize, or remediate the cause.



Then seek healing support: include gentle detoxification, hands on therapy, breath and movement, periods of daily quiet, and herbs like Brahmi, Gotu Kola, and Gingko Biloba for brain and nerve tissue repair.

The erosion of human attention span reflects a deeper crisis: the forced pruning of neural networks through engineered distractions, biochemical manipulation, and toxic assaults - all of which degrade the prefrontal cortex - the part responsible for thinking, reasoning, and sustained attention.

We’ll go deeper and keep dissecting this subject, one step at a time.

Neurobiology may seem complex, but it’s really just our natural design.

When we better understand how our brain and nervous system work, we can stop blaming ourselves for anxiety and memory loss and take steps to avoid and remediate the damage - and recalibrate.

We’ll suffer far less as a result.

Then, and only then, will it be possible to recover our natural self-healing capacity, lower unexplained anxiety, and develop better mental focus.

#NervousSystemRegulation #EmbodiedSafety #BrainRegeneration #CraniosacralTherapy #BrainDetox

CONCERNED ABOUT YOUR BRAIN? MAYBE I CAN HELP.

MESSAGE ME AND LET’S SET UP SOME TIME TO TALK.