Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3d

Great article but now I'm a little worried as I have bumped my head many times. I have also meditated for years so maybe that mitigates damage, I hope so.

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3 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
3d

Full of excellent information, thank you and yikes, I have bumped my head many times.

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
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