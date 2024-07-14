So much loss,

in the space between your thoughts…

my longing to hold you is wide awake.

i see you;

i hear you;

word-weary and weighted down by the sadness

of life un-lived, interrupted, as

your heart writhes among the living

who still know how to love…

We

somehow

became

lost in the fog together,

smothered by

worlds of endless war,

silenced by what is just

too

hard

to see or say…

and so here and now, i proclaim:

my longing to hold you is wide awake.

i see you;

i hear you;

know that

my longing to hold you is wide awake.

So much loss in that space

where each thought begins,

where each comment starts or ends,

where each post trickles off;

even your wordlessness stings with whole truths

and lifetimes left unsaid…



so, here and now, i proclaim:

Lift your head, look up:

my longing to hold you is wide awake.

In that imagined respite

punctuating letters, paragraphs, and pages -

and all you left untyped -

i feel the purity of your heart,

the essential innocence of your soul,

your keen and mighty courage to prevail;

and it makes me bow in humble, grateful prayer…

i can only return that Love to you,

that it may bounce between us, and among us,

polluting evil with the most sacred and enormous Light.

Love, you have not lost us, and never will.

So much loss,

in the space between your thoughts…

Can we fill it with our Light?

Step closer;

and closer still;

i am

here, and

my longing to hold you is wide awake.

YOU, dear readers; all who somehow found your way here, and who touched me so deeply with your comments and stories, THIS POEM is my prayer of devotion to each of you, offered up on the altar of your precious loving heart…