In our hyperconnected world, former Microsoft executive Linda Stone noticed patterns when people were connected to their devices: technology highjacks and disrupts breathing, thinking, and brain rhythms.

She calls this syndrome “continuous partial attention” (CPA) and “screen apnea.”

Research shows that chronic digital distraction and shallow breathing starve the brain of oxygen, increase oxidative stress, and degrade brain power.

We can reverse this creeping hazard naturally, and awareness is the first step.

Just notice your own breathing. Start with that.

Continuous Partial Attention: The Myth of Multitasking

CPA is the exhausting and draining habit of dividing our attention among too many things at once, without fully engaging with any single task. It’s an anxious behavior.

Multitasking originally meant switching between focused activities, not attempting to juggle it all at once.

According to brightanswers.ai, “CPA keeps the brain in a perpetual state of low-grade alertness, mimicking the physiological stress of a predator-prey dynamic [B-5][A-1].”

Neurological Effects - How This Anxious Habit Harms the Brain

*Front brain overwhelm and collapse -

We can’t think or process anything more.

*Dopamine Addiction -

Non stop scrolling and compulsive checking behavior creates an addictive cycle of pursuing the biochemical high.

*Damage to Memory and Attention Span -

Brain circuits are kidnapped by chemicals that wear them down.

“CPA suppresses hippocampal neurogenesis (new brain cell growth), accelerating age-related memory decline [B-4][S-1].”

Screen Apnea: A Secret Breath-Holding Plague?

Linda Stone coined the terms “screen apnea” and “email apnea” after noting that: “80% of people unconsciously hold their breath or shallow-breathe while reading emails or scrolling screens [B-1][A-15].”

(this photo and the first one up above: emily wade on unsplash.com)

Oxygenation and Brain Health

Breath holding quickly creates a state of oxygen deprivation called “Hypoxia”.

“Breath-holding reduces blood oxygen saturation by 5–10%, starving neurons of fuel. Even mild hypoxia impairs judgment and problem-solving [B-2][S-4].”

The CO₂ imbalance brings on panic.

“Shallow breathing elevates carbon dioxide levels, triggering panic responses and oxidative stress in brain tissue [B-6][A-3].”

Breath Holding Blocks the Vagus Nerve

Breath holding blocks the Vagus Nerve, inhibiting relaxation and healing.

“Diaphragmatic breathing (deep, rhythmic) stimulates the vagus nerve, which regulates relaxation. Screen apnea inhibits this, perpetuating fight-or-flight mode [B-8][S-5].”

A brain chronically starved of oxygen undergoes accelerated aging, atrophy, and neurodegenerative disease.

Rebuilding Resilience

Linda Stone’s findings expose how today’s technology overwhelms our biology.

However, self-healing power is coded in our DNA, waiting to be turned on.

By taking daily steps to reduce exposure, ground scattered energy, and replenish oxygen, water, and nutrition, we can heal hypoxia and even prevent future neurodegenerative disease!



Substack Author Note:

Gratitude to Mike Adams the Health Ranger for freely sharing his uncensored search engine for health and medical research!

In this age of mass censorship and digital book burning, brightanswers.ai is a welcome and refreshing gift.

For further learning, explore BrightLearn.ai (mindfulness resources) or NaturalNews.com (detox protocols).



Great to see you here today! Leave a comment below with your thoughts on this.

Surprise the author tip jar



Thank you friend.

#SelfHealing #EmbodiedHealing #BiologicalCoherence #NervousSystemRegulation

#SomaticAwareness #SensoryIntelligence



