Law is a slippery slope these days, as is personal freedom. Being terrorized by the forces of corruption and control makes people compromise themselves in unacceptable ways, Once you do that, there’s no road back.

We - body, mind, heart, and soul - are NOT eminent domain for an alleged government to seize, surveil, poison, and control.

We do not want to be harvested to power the grid with our own ATP!

Today i share a beautifully written article by Sayer Ji, urging that we protect what is ours by sacred decree - NOW.

Here are some of his words, with the article link below. Would that we could all speak with such clarity and eloquence! But more important is the message…

“What we witnessed over the last few years was not just a crisis of public health. It was a jurisdictional invasion —a line-crossing so profound that it revealed just how fragile our assumptions about freedom truly are. In the name of “safety,” we watched the rise of a system that demanded access not just to our movements, but to our cells, our breath, and our bloodstreams. That system told us—explicitly—that refusal was not an option. But refusal is sacred. And bodily autonomy is not a political preference. It is the foundation of liberty itself.

This moment is not about politics. It is about principle . It is about reasserting the most fundamental truth of all: that you live in your body , and your body is the first and final territory of your freedom. Your breath , your heartbeat , your DNA , your gait —these are not state-owned instruments. They are your birthright .

Your body is not a battleground.

It is a sanctuary.

And it is time to defend it

my post-thoughts:

Do what you can, NOW, to remain sovereign over your own body.

Disconnect from the allopathic medical system and stop feeding your entire medical history straight into to the google/meta cloud. All the “new technology”, from the thousands of satellites increasingly bearing down on us to the “wearables” and earpods, give the system control over you. Get used to speakerphone and texting to keep some distance from your PRD (Personal Radiation Device) also called a smartphone; and quit doing everything on your phone. Sorry, i know it’s inconvenient - but if everybody didn’t cave to distancing, self-isolation, injections, telehealth, apple-pay, and zoom, what a huge monkey wrench that could have been to the system. If NO is your answer, then JUST SAY NO. That’s my opinion by the way, not necessarily Sayer Ji’s.

i believe the Biodigital Convergence is already far along. Much of that was not our fault - innocent, we were invaded and defrauded for decades, beginning with the birth scam and newborn injections - BUT, when you know better, you do better, right?

Here’s James Corbett with 9 minutes on the Biodigital Convergence:

Thank you for taking the time to read here today.

Have a lovely Friday.