Trauma is the basis of war and violence, mental derangement, and physical disease. World wars, genocides, and biocides only begin to resolve once we take time to open our hearts and look at the timeless ancestral traumas in which we are all embroiled.



We’re all indigenous, somewhere back in time. We knew we were part of the interconnection of all life. We become human again by listening and allowing ourselves to feel. We soften, let go of the poison, and sense wholeness again -

and so magnify a unified field of forgiveness and love for all.



That is healing, to the indigenous heart.

SAND is now airing a 7 day preview of The Eternal Song .

Zaya and Maurizio Benazzo visited indigenous cultures worldwide to document inter-generational trauma through the peoples’ stories of colonialism, mass genocides, and the violent erasure of their lands and cultures to the winds of time.

The peoples’ stories matter, and they always have.

The peoples' stories matter, and they always have.

more about the film:

