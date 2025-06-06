Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Charlene
3d

Referring to the film preview of The Eternal Song, we were in origin co-creators, but the question is, will we recognize our beginnings, see our gifts, and know our Father in co-creating again--or will we continue to blindly pursue the world of matter and confined science, the "other" religion that limits our joy just as much as ignorance and the world of sin.

I think--not that anyone asked, realizing there will be difference in opinions--that collective consciousness has been polluted with man's separation from Father, so I don't think that diving into more collective consciousness will heal the land and our hearts. Collectively, we have rather failed. Consciously, though, regardless of the collected past, we can exercise living in the present, knowing and loving, thus raising our collective futures. One person at a time, then two by two, then more. Thank you, Yolanda, for doing your part raising the spiritual need for consciousness.

