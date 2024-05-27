Since when was the sun blindingly white?

When i was little, the sky was blue, clouds were white, and the sun always had a golden glow.

Sunrise and sunset were a pure and vivid orange, red, and purple. No more though. When light does break through the manmade ionized film, there is no golden yellow to the sun any more. Sunrise and sunset come with that sallow gray haze…

Life is solar-powered, but in the low hanging gray of the spray, the sun seems hotter and drier than ever before. Has it been turned up?

Yes in fact.

Elana Freeland discusses Sun and Moon Simulators on p 243 of her latest book, Geoengineered Transhumanism, and here i provide prominent quotes to explain:

“in tandem with chemtrails to hide the eclipsing of our Sun by a huge ionized gas (plasma) ‘balloon’ of plutonium…besides the risk of radiation balloons exploding, chemtrails also obscure the overlapping lenses of the Solar Simulator (with a) chemical cloud cover…weaponized lenses and mirrors…will help Blue Beam display too…”

The Solar and Lunar Simulators come out of KAIRA- Finland’s HAARP.

“The white sun (is a) 2-D artificial solar simulator that follows the path of the natural sun while obscuring the sun itself…

the new lenses are precisely arranged silicon nanoparticles…

?Is this Tesla’s ‘Death Star’ with weaponized lenses and mirrors, aiding laser beams being zapped through space…?”

A few pages later, we continue:

“The weaponized dual-use version of solar farm mirrors and sun simulators comprised of LED’s, plasma lens arrays, and elaborate mirroring could be capable of melting armies, igniting fires, evaporating reservoirs, or turning glaciers into torrents.”

She then leaps to LDAL - the Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens -

“high pulsed lasers to change the positions of Earth’s atmosphere into lens-like plasma structures so as to change or magnify the path of electromagnetic light… LDAL can also…concentrate low-powered light into a tightly focused beam to ignite fires and burn cars.”

Are you feeling queasy yet? (or perhaps bombarded by a strange astrophysics-deep space language that shouldn’t be this real?)

Inside the solar simulator is a DEW-weaponized sun simulator, Elana informs us, and then she weaves into CERN and the Large Hadron Collider - LHC that was activated in 2012. It’s a 17 mile circular tunnel of unimaginable magnetic force - 2000 super conducting magnets each 50 feet long. Building particle colliders has been a worldwide craze in the Secret Space Program for at least a decade or two now.

The LHC at CERN is like hundreds of nuclear explosions all at once flashing and thrashing through space. These colliders boost grid power for energy harvesting of humans through the technology inside and around them.



Learn more about energy harvesting our bodies in my prior article, Surveillance Under the Skin.

CERN explosions can also blast the sun and cause mass coronal ejections, but that’s a rabbit hole for a different day.

For now, we’ve addressed the original question “Since when was the sun blindingly white?”; and perhaps poked at that nagging visceral sense within us all that there’s more to this card trick than just the magician’s sleeves…

Thanks for reading!

Happy Trails…

