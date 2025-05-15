UNDER AN IONIZED SPRAY-PAINTED FILMY GRAY SKY
yesterday afternoon intrigue in auburnville: photo vignette
The sky has been sickeningly thick this week; the world here gray and cold; the sun fighting for momentary rights to shine.
i could not stay awake Tuesday. When asked, other people admit being wiped out Tuesday as well.
Then there’s that becoming-chronic allergic post-nasal drip…
Wednesday afternoon, yesterday, i stepped out to assess visiting the trail and looked up:
all the way up…
Looks like an iris to me, bifurcated by white lines. What do you see?
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Then i grabbed my keys and left. On the way out, the sky was efforting to prevail:
It lost. Half a mile away, waiting for the green light, a jet stream blasted vertical, up past the sun,
and kept going and going and going!
Ah, the trailhead - but WAIT.
Tic-tac-toe and the milky mucus horizon. Hmmmm…
and halfway into the canyon down to the river,
THEN A MYSTERIOUS LOW-FLYING HELICOPTER (maybe DRONE?) blasted down the canyon behind me, above the river and between the trees.
Soaring behind and past my shoulder was a very powerful yellow and black helicopter (drone?) or small plane. The noise was deafening, so i pulled out my phone to share it with you - and to see if you might know what this monster was doing there.
(this page offers only a facsimile of what i saw, because the vehicle disappeared in what i’d call cloaking. My video was somehow blocked and scrambled on the spot.
i will post it anyway, following my recap; because whatever happened, it’s public domain and you should know)
With my camera aimed through the trees on canyon ridge, i caught fleeting sights of the black and yellow monster soaring and hammering away any possible peace in the day.
i think it SUDDENLY CLOAKED itself, because i heard it next to me, but only gray streaming clouds soared by. The roar ahead of me, it…vanished into the future…without a trace…
THE VIDEO - WHAT YOU’LL SEE AND HEAR INSTEAD:
Well…the footage of me hiking quickly passing trees was substituted by brown rocks; then at 15 seconds, there’s a zipping sound and the video goes black - with a distant sound like water dripping in a deep underground cave. At the end, another zipping sound, and the screen opens again to my hike.
WAS IT EVEN AMERICAN? This experience remains troubling. There’s too many black helicopters and fighter jets of all colors flying over my house.
i’ve done research but of course i can’t find breadcrumbs to any of it - just ads for drone pilot training or purchasing helicopters and planes.
Is your sky as well decorated as ours? Do strange low-flying drone helicopters swoop past you when you go out to hike?
They’re low, loud, and rude. WHY the river canyon now?
WHAT GIVES HERE ANYWAY in the (former) SMALL TOWN of Auburnville?
…as i finish this, the wind picks up, and white stripes do battle to steal the sky…
A few weeks ago, I saw a white "whatever" going straight up into the sky like the photo you shared. It astounded me, never saw something like that before, and I stopped extra long at the stop light to watch. It seemed to not end.
Also there is a supersonic-type flying machine (it can't be a passenger jet, but I suppose it could be military?) that is so incredibly loud and impressively fast that one cannot even hear echoes of it after it passes over the house at night. One's consciousness is taken over by it, happens like every few weeks.
Interesting observations. Re sleepless nights.: last Sunday, there was an anomaly in the Schumann Resonance of major magnitude . Speculation based on previous anomalies is that we have
been "upgraded" vibration -ally and are "adjusting" on an individual level to this "upgrade". It is pointed out that this anomaly occurred shortly after the revelations of the intel received from the feedback from the Voyager probe operating in very deep in our Galaxy.Data received indicated that "something" interfaced with the probe that was deemed "intelligent" and that something's interfacing was like an "observer" who recognized the probe came from Earth. Something to seriously ponder. And yes, sister, we got a full dose of "chemtrails" on the day of your hike.This situation isn't going away any time soon (see Reinette Sighum Fog Horn Express). As self-governing people we take note as Yolanda did and address our "employees" of their dishonorable behavior.Recent indications at the Federal level of the Trump administration point to this "chem trail" issue being seriously addressed. A very complicated issue that requires careful consideration of how mitigation of such is to fall out. It is my belief it will be dealt with for our mutual benefit.
Blessings to you Yolanda and remember to "enjoy the ride".