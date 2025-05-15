The sky has been sickeningly thick this week; the world here gray and cold; the sun fighting for momentary rights to shine.

i could not stay awake Tuesday. When asked, other people admit being wiped out Tuesday as well.

Then there’s that becoming-chronic allergic post-nasal drip…

Wednesday afternoon, yesterday, i stepped out to assess visiting the trail and looked up:

all the way up…

Looks like an iris to me, bifurcated by white lines. What do you see?

Then i grabbed my keys and left. On the way out, the sky was efforting to prevail:

It lost. Half a mile away, waiting for the green light, a jet stream blasted vertical, up past the sun,

and kept going and going and going!

Ah, the trailhead - but WAIT.

Tic-tac-toe and the milky mucus horizon. Hmmmm…

and halfway into the canyon down to the river,

THEN A MYSTERIOUS LOW-FLYING HELICOPTER (maybe DRONE?) blasted down the canyon behind me, above the river and between the trees.

Soaring behind and past my shoulder was a very powerful yellow and black helicopter (drone?) or small plane. The noise was deafening, so i pulled out my phone to share it with you - and to see if you might know what this monster was doing there.

( this page offers only a facsimile of what i saw, because the vehicle disappeared in what i’d call cloaking. My video was somehow blocked and scrambled on the spot.

i will post it anyway, following my recap; because whatever happened, it’s public domain and you should know)

With my camera aimed through the trees on canyon ridge, i caught fleeting sights of the black and yellow monster soaring and hammering away any possible peace in the day.

i think it SUDDENLY CLOAKED itself, because i heard it next to me, but only gray streaming clouds soared by. The roar ahead of me, it…vanished into the future…without a trace…

THE VIDEO - WHAT YOU’LL SEE AND HEAR INSTEAD:

Well…the footage of me hiking quickly passing trees was substituted by brown rocks; then at 15 seconds, there’s a zipping sound and the video goes black - with a distant sound like water dripping in a deep underground cave. At the end, another zipping sound, and the screen opens again to my hike.

WAS IT EVEN AMERICAN? This experience remains troubling. There’s too many black helicopters and fighter jets of all colors flying over my house.

i’ve done research but of course i can’t find breadcrumbs to any of it - just ads for drone pilot training or purchasing helicopters and planes.

Is your sky as well decorated as ours? Do strange low-flying drone helicopters swoop past you when you go out to hike?

They’re low, loud, and rude. WHY the river canyon now?

WHAT GIVES HERE ANYWAY in the (former) SMALL TOWN of Auburnville?

…as i finish this, the wind picks up, and white stripes do battle to steal the sky…



