Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Charlene
1d

A few weeks ago, I saw a white "whatever" going straight up into the sky like the photo you shared. It astounded me, never saw something like that before, and I stopped extra long at the stop light to watch. It seemed to not end.

Also there is a supersonic-type flying machine (it can't be a passenger jet, but I suppose it could be military?) that is so incredibly loud and impressively fast that one cannot even hear echoes of it after it passes over the house at night. One's consciousness is taken over by it, happens like every few weeks.

Dozt
2d

Interesting observations. Re sleepless nights.: last Sunday, there was an anomaly in the Schumann Resonance of major magnitude . Speculation based on previous anomalies is that we have

been "upgraded" vibration -ally and are "adjusting" on an individual level to this "upgrade". It is pointed out that this anomaly occurred shortly after the revelations of the intel received from the feedback from the Voyager probe operating in very deep in our Galaxy.Data received indicated that "something" interfaced with the probe that was deemed "intelligent" and that something's interfacing was like an "observer" who recognized the probe came from Earth. Something to seriously ponder. And yes, sister, we got a full dose of "chemtrails" on the day of your hike.This situation isn't going away any time soon (see Reinette Sighum Fog Horn Express). As self-governing people we take note as Yolanda did and address our "employees" of their dishonorable behavior.Recent indications at the Federal level of the Trump administration point to this "chem trail" issue being seriously addressed. A very complicated issue that requires careful consideration of how mitigation of such is to fall out. It is my belief it will be dealt with for our mutual benefit.

Blessings to you Yolanda and remember to "enjoy the ride".

