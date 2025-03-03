Vandana Shiva is an absolute rock star in the world of regenerative agriculture and seed saving; and she is one fearless woman NOT to be messed with. Her career is a courageous flood of speaking truth to power and defending the future of farming and thus, of life itself.

What does she think of Bill Gates? (58 seconds)

Gates is a subject of many of Vandana Shiva’s interviews and books, and of this article which just came through my substack:

Everything Vandana Shiva writes or speaks boldly stands for Nature as our true source of food security, so today i offer you inspiration through a deeper look at this magnificent rebel whose cause is Life Itself.

There is only one choice left now. Regeneration is Nature’s divine blueprint for all of Life. Regeneration is where we must aim. Life is counting on us…