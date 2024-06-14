All along, i sensed it wasn’t time yet, but i couldn’t figure out why.

Frustrated, i’ve repeatedly asked myself “What will it take? How do we even begin to approach the generations of trauma piled in dense heavy layers upon our shredded hearts, when war and systemic abuse are ever present and are all that we know? How do we cool the rage and assuage the unconscious terror and pain?”

Hints trickle down in unexpected ways…and in this gripping interview by Reinette Senum, MK Ultra survivor Cathy O’Brien drops some precious breadcrumbs in our laps. The gentleness with which Cathy speaks, juxtaposed against the extreme uninterrupted trauma she underwent from infancy, and the immense task of de-programming and reconnecting to the divine, give Cathy enormous breadth and influence. Cathy has ridden the trajectory of unimaginable generational trafficking and abuse through the darkest dungeons back into the wholeness of Love.

Unimaginable, intentional, undislosed multi-generational trauma has been perpetuated upon humanity in the name of psychological research, mind control, and military defense.



Trauma is at the base of all illness and dysfunction; and trauma creates mental patterns that cause violence and social harm.

Trauma keeps people locked up tightly inside themselves, spinning silent wheels of suffering, rage, and pain.

Trauma is at the basis of mind control and mental illness, and it’s being used to usher in the new world order.

Trauma fractures the mind and personality, making one vulnerable to mind control. Knowledge is our best defense against mind control.

Sexual abuse of children - pedophilia - is a major trauma, opening the way through extreme dissociation for mind control and vicious psychopathologies.



In this tender, vulnerable conversation, Cathy O’Brien shows what seeing with a pure heart really means.

Cathy O’Brien is a CIA MK Ultra mind control survivor , used in blackmail cases among politicians on a White House-Pentagon level. Her father sold her as a sex slave in order to receive immunity from prosecution; she ended up in Project Monarch - a multi-generational study found in Hitler-Himmler research: “Any knowledge base, belief system, or abuse base becomes autogenic in the brain after three generations…We’ve been manipulated for generations now to forget who we are and why we are here.” Cathy says.

HEALING MULTIGENERATIONAL EPIGENETIC TRAUMA

“Any knowledge base, belief system, or abuse system becomes autogenic in the brain after three generations.” This principle, Cathy informs us, was perfected and popularized by the Nazis in WW2, who were then secretly drafted into the American intelligence agencies under Project Paper Clip in 1947, which matured into Project Monarch in the late 60’s.

We are many generations in - we all have that trauma in our cells.

Here’s Joe Rogan and Tom O’Neill on MK Ultra, Project Monarch, Manchurian candidates, Charles Manson, and military mind control.



Many of us wonder why it is so hard for people to discuss the trauma we’ve endured, and instead they choose to silently tuck it in the past. Reinette touched this very question, noting the agitation and unrest many of us increasingly endure in the absence of any acknowledgment or resolution over the last few years: “What about a covid truth and reconciliation?”

Here are Cathy’s jewels:

1) IT’S TOO SOON. We have not reconciled the trauma and division within ourselves; and in expressing it prematurely, we risk re-triggering everyone else’s trauma through the resonance of our own emotional terror and pain.

“To voice any trauma is to reinforce it, and to share it with others magnifies theirs, especially if they’re already highly suggestible - they’ll take yours on too… If everybody writes it out, puts it on paper, heals first, opens the neuron pathways in their own brain, then they’re able to bring their own piece to the table…and that’s when we talk to each other again, eye to eye and soul to soul.”



2) WRITE IT OUT. Keep writing til you’ve said everything you need to say about what you’ve experienced and how you feel.

3) DO NOT SHARE FEAR, UNLESS YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO IT.

“Voice no negatives without a solution.”

The value of writing out our experiences and feelings only for ourself, before sharing them with others, is that we diffuse and clear our own triggers and move into a less guarded, more honest relationship with our own emotional state. If we skip this step, we risk hitting the trauma trigger in everyone we meet; which only perpetuates trauma, isolation, prejudice, rage, and withdrawal.

4) PICK UP A PEN AND PAPER, NOT A KEYBOARD .



“The very act of moving a pen activates the logic and critical analysis side of the brain…all of a sudden we are opening up the neuron pathways in the brain…”

Writing it down with actual paper and pen uses more of the brain and increases neuroplasticity and synaptic expansion. Wholeness returns as broken brain circuits are repaired.

Cathy also points out how collapsed physical posture with head forward and spine rounded - such as with Parkinsons, or children crouched over their tech devices - constricts blood and nerve pathways between the body and brain, which diminishes overall health and cognition;

and how harmonics vibrate the neural pathways in the brain, and the deliberate manipulation of harmonics coming through our machines and devices interrupts consciousness and perception; and that repetitive programming/propaganda is implanted as frequency and harmonics so that we are covertly changed.

Last words from Cathy O’Brien?

“Get out the pen and paper. Recalibrate yourself.”

Full Interview:

Cathy O’Brien interview 5 years ago on the strength of the human spirit.

Thank you for reading today, and being willing to face the most difficult frontier along with me. Please share my posts with other brave souls. May we prevail!