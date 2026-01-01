There are times in life when so-called myths transcend the page to become living truth.

Eight or nine years ago, a poem was channeled through me by Pele Herself.

Not what you or i would ever expect.

Then:

(screenshot abcnews.go.com)



Pele (the volcano queen of Hawaii) erupted mere days after the poem; and mere weeks before a shared vacation with my trusted friend J.

Since J had gotten travel insurance with our tickets, she was able to recoop the bulk of her costs -

because that volcano blew and blew and blew! It didn’t seem safe to still go.

Anyhow, Pele’s story - leave that to be continued.

May the turning year and coming times bless you with renewed energy, belonging and connection, and healing.

Here’s the poem:

-More to be disclosed in WHEN PELE BLOWS II.

