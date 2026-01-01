WHEN PELE BLOWS I:
Does Earth Rumble With the Roar of the Feminine Soul?
There are times in life when so-called myths transcend the page to become living truth.
Eight or nine years ago, a poem was channeled through me by Pele Herself.
Not what you or i would ever expect.
Then:
(screenshot abcnews.go.com)
Pele (the volcano queen of Hawaii) erupted mere days after the poem; and mere weeks before a shared vacation with my trusted friend J.
Since J had gotten travel insurance with our tickets, she was able to recoop the bulk of her costs -
because that volcano blew and blew and blew! It didn’t seem safe to still go.
Anyhow, Pele’s story - leave that to be continued.
May the turning year and coming times bless you with renewed energy, belonging and connection, and healing.
Here’s the poem:
-More to be disclosed in WHEN PELE BLOWS II.
A Joyous New Year to you dear sister and to all who tune in to your intell.
Y'all make me better. Hay wannaih. bryan on Yuba
Lava cauldron spewing makes majestic viewing.