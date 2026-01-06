Volcanoes are one of Earth’s regulatory, pressure-releasing, and land creating processes — destructive locally, but regenerative systemically. Volcanoes recycle materials back into the biosphere.

Forest fires also yield ecological renewal, while floods redistribute ground nutrients.

Even our immune systems discharge toxins and stressors to rebuild our health and increase resilience.

Just like our body uses inflammation, fever, or detoxification to restore balance, Earth uses tectonic movement and volcanism to release pressure and renew herself.

Volcanism is a necessary expression of a living planet. Pele’s eruptions show us how Earth recalibrates and regenerates. We see that a living, heat-driven, chemically active planet releases pressure, reorganizes materials, and forms new land.

Our bodies do this same thing very much in their own way.

Hawaii is one of the clearest places on Earth to watch new land literally being born, while we get to witness dramatic creation and destruction both at the same time.

March 2017 Eruption, 4:28:

Passionate scientists revere the Hawaii Volcano Observatory (Big Island) as the best place on Earth to learn how volcanoes and lava lakes function.



Kilauea is a hotspot plume — with steady, long-term outflow rather than catastrophic single blasts - and it has erupted regularly since 1983.

With multiple Halema’uma’u summit eruptions, the sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid content in the atmosphere had tripled by 2008. Depending on the winds, fumes were carried southeast and north - creating a unique brand of air pollution for those communities. (no further info on this)

What is true of Earth healing is true for us as well.

-Regulation is not always gentle.

-Reorganization is not always comfortable.

-Healing cannot promise to be free of intensity — buts its intensity ultimately serves coherence and flow.

What looks like destruction on one scale is often regulation and renewal at another…which is one of the deepest truths evident all across biology, ecology, and personal healing. Nature, of which we are made, is all one continuum in multiple expressions of Divine Mind. Perfect. Whole. Complete.

Kilauea

Smithsonian history Oct 2017

#Neuroscience #Neurobiology #SomaticIntelligence #StressRecovery #SelfRepair

PLEASE SHARE WIDELY. SPREAD THE WISDOM. THANK YOU.