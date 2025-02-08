i know i overshot my energy yesterday, spending so many hours online with you. This is such a difficult path, certainly not for the faint of heart. My symptoms worsened the longer i worked, and were again peaking as i was finally logging off. i was wiped out, and the hangovers linger until i can catch up.

Now when will that be?

Speaking of hearts, mine is still racing - all the time - and when i do manage to slow it down and breathe, it’s time to get up again and go to the (poison) house; or fake it in front of strangers and workers when i have to go out.

This is truly draining, on all levels; and i share here not for sympathy, but to show you what happens after a brain injury and after these assaults.

i could always “feel when they were turning it up” - and nobody else could ever fathom what i meant. It was aging me immeasurably, yet i trucked on. But then, i became a feeble old lady in one day - went from 63 to 95, dizzy and panting on the floor - and became so disabled i could barely keep track of or help myself.

THIS IS REAL, and many others are suffering in similar ways.

Other healers on substack are reporting to me in droves that they are being hit hard too.

WE KNOW “THEY” WANT TO TAKE OUR MEDICINE, OUR FOOD, OUR ANIMALS, OUR LIVES. WE CANNOT EVER LET THAT COME TO PASS.

Each one of you who has sent a comment, a blessing, a suggestion, or an energetic bond is part of my prayer shield now - and i hope i am part of yours.

In the end, there’s only fear and faith. Faith alone is what has pulled me through…my whole life. i know that god, whoever that is, won’t drop me now. i’ve done the work, shared the medicine, and fought the righteous fight. i’ve been censored and shadow-banned and riddled by tech disruptions, that are reaching an absolute apex right now. i’ve moved a dozen times since coming to California 30 years ago. But the thing is, by following “the voice”, which is Spirit’s lead, i’ve remained breathlessly one step ahead of their plan. The medicine is inside me now, and there’s only one way “they” can get it now; but i live now for the next seven generations, so that future peoples may have the gifts and knowledge that they need. Life wins. Spirit has fed me a steady stream of medicine songs this last week, which i intend to be “an album” one day - but my voice memos suddenly locked me out today. i’m trying to remember all the songs, until i have time to write them down. It’s one thing after another, as “they” use their evil mechanical powers to (try to) take us down.

The way i see it, it’s not going so well for “them”. We’re still here, and still alive - albeit hanging from the precipice by a thread. But god makes threads into wings, and mine are sure to arrive soon…

So today’s post will be short, and i will leave you with this: the first download i received as my brain burst open - and i could actually see cyber-weapons flying through the sky, forming their own breed of chemical fog all over town; and as i was being hit by dizzy beams and heart attack guns and pellets to the adrenals - was this:

THE AXE HAS FALLEN, AND THE GRID IS NOW COMPLETE.

Everything that Spirit tells me is terrifyingly clear. We see it and feel it everywhere all around. Yet rural folks and those who live on land buffered by forests, rivers, and great trees are protected, and clueless that this reality exists for the rest of us. i bless them for the wisdom and karma that led them there, and the labor of love that is their land. But they too must know, the fire ants are storming forward, and we must form our shield together and stand tall now.

SOON THERE WILL BE NO WAY OUT…