At this point, after decades of living with electrical and environmental illness and a full month of running from the towers across the street - and becoming homeless in a motel - i have been blessedly shown how the scriptures of India, in their original languages, rhythms, and fonts, have created an invincible fortitude that is now literally saving my life.

(louise patterton on unsplash.com)

All Indian music and prayer is love songs in perfect poetry praising god. Perfect meter and perfect rhyme. (this is how you train the brain, just like childrens’ songs do…this is how you teach the angelic child within)

Indian people, at least historically, are extremely devout. In today’s world, many have been morphed into allopathic doctors and tech giants, and the population of the faithful has shrunk down low as their countrymen bow to the machine.

But there are those of us whose hearts cannot be pulled away; so we devote our lives to carrying sacred traditions in their original and powerful devotional form. i am one such oddball being.

This must be done, so i am and i will.

You might recall my articles on Dr Sweta Adatia, the Indian neuroscientist in Dubai, who precisely measured (with fancy machines) the brain changes in monks and laypeople as they chanted or listened to Sri Rudram; and the results are these: rapid neuronal and synaptic development and complete unification of consciousness, to created a super-charged nervous system and brain.

MY GROWING EDUCATION IN INDIAN LANGUAGE AND PRAYER

For 20 years i studied Gurmukhi and sang Gurbani in temples and ashrams with the Sikhs - til that fateful day in March of 2020 when they threw me out and closed their doors. (that will be a story for another day, but it was one of the greatest treacheries and traumas in my life…). i tried to continue the practices on my own, because for me it was all about Love - and the cultivation of my brain, heart, and nervous system in precise alignment with the highest Light. But alas, i had to stop Sikhi, because every day for months my altar found me weeping in a hapless pool for hours, unable to pick my brow up from the ground.

SO GOD DECREED I WOULD FINALLY LEARN SANSKRIT, WHICH I HAD WANTED SINCE I WAS A CHILD.

It was finally time! And this would heal the fatal wounds of my sudden expulsion from my chosen soul family and house of god, and give me the task as a woman of carrying forward ancient power and connection to the highest Light. It couldn’t have been more daunting, as the online swami was teaching to his lackeys - rich Indian women who paid him highly for temple blessings in their homes.

They didn’t even give me the notes or copies of the prayers - so i took screen shots of every stanza, and made my own book. i got good at this, and it has served me well…

He spent three months on a long prayer to the great loving mother who protects and supplies all our needs - to her beauty, her majesty, her willingness to show up for all her scared and injured children, including the animals and the plants. It took me 3-6 months to learn to recite this prayer like them.

i hiked the hills at dawn to listen and chant among the deer and waking birds…



i didn’t stop after that. i sought other texts with similar words in the titles, and god took care of the youtube algorithm to feed my daily education and devotions for 5 solid years, to this date. When i didn’t have internet (alas, the yogini-medicine woman is always running from being pursued, as always has been - you know, the burning-of-the-witches syndrome that has plagued our world since time began); i found a place where i could park my car in the dark of night and log on (youtube), and learn and learn and learn.

It hurt, because as you know ONE SHOULD NEVER BE ONLINE INSIDE A METAL CAR - but i did 2-3 hours each day until i couldn’t take it any more.

…And after the mr swami ordeal, i found three vedic masters who are humble, pure, and devoted absolutely to god. i will share one piece by each of them at the end of this post.

One of these was Sri Suresh, a man of god - doctor and businessman by day, and passionate vedic scholar by night, committed to record the greatest vedic masters in a massive you tube legacy - the prayers of ancient rishis channeling god’s love direct from the sacred source.

Today i found out my beloved Sri Suresh died in December 2023, while i was busy settling into the house i bought and now have left. My heart did not need another blow, but there you go. (he was a fast growing phenomenon, with thousands of recordings of sacred texts by the most learned vedic scholars he could find, so perhaps “they” took him out - and he was an Indian businessman, after all, so chances are he took his shots…)



And no, i see i will not finish my story to you today, because it is already getting long and full. But i have three books in the making (early stages, notes, and firm ideas) so no worries, the legacy of neuroscience, holistic medicine, and spiritual India will live on…and surely there are others odd as me…

i heard the call.



*Gaiea Sanskrit, Oxford scholar who didn’t fit into the world and instead turned her comedy channel on youtube into this…

*Kuldeep Pai, on whose channel i learn FROM CHILDREN, and watch them grow up!

*and dear Sri Suresh, here with part one of Sri Rudram, the prayer Dr Adatia proved unifies and evolves the brain fast:

My muse is wide awake now, assuring all of us my broken brain is mending; i must press on.

Yours can too, if you treat and train it right. i believe all sacred languages have this power.

see you soon…

