Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Dozt's avatar
Dozt
4d

Thank you for this information. Very useful. Now that it is warmer I make it a point to walk about outside barefoot doing garden chores or just getting a chair and sitting on the grass barefoot.

I found for myself I get maximum "relaxation" when I sit barefooted at twilight time in our awesome N. California evening weather. A really "super" time to walk or sit outside here on Dobbins is during full moon time. On a clear blue night , it is bright almost like daylight and the grounding energy is much enhanced. Hay wannaih ! Blessings to you, dear sister. yaha ati pado.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
BKBlair's avatar
BKBlair
4d

This is why I prefer to be barefoot during warm months and just wear multiple layers of socks in the winter months around the house. Too bad I have to put shoes on to work in the yard and for working a job that provides a bit of an income.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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