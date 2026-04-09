Among the endless “fun facts” i learned as a young neuromuscular therapist back in 1990 was this: there’s a strong correlation between neck and shoulder pain and curled toes.

When a patient presents with chronic neck issues, always look at their feet.

Structure matters.

How our parts learn to shape themselves depends on how we use them, and this impacts all aspects of who we become.

Ungrounded feet distort our posture so that standing truly upright is impossible - and our entire body compensates in response to the distortion.

But few people would ever imagine that their neck issues may be sourced in their feet.

It’s called a postural chain - or fascial line - up the body.

Every part interacts with every other through the interconnected web called fascia.



Fascial lines create streams of biochemical signaling and nerve energy, that are transmitted moment to moment by weight bearing and movement.

Ungrounded feet transmit signals of instability and uncertainty up the postural chain - through our legs, torso, and spine - up into the head. Balance becomes an issue, which makes perfect sense. And this invariably affects the neck.



Being ungrounded can be quite a literal thing. The image above depicts this very simply.

UNGROUNDED FEET

The soles of our feet are among the most densely innervated surfaces in the body, thought to contain about 200,000 nerve endings in each foot .

Feet don’t just feel the ground—they tell our brain when we’re stable, supported, and safe to move.

When that signal is unclear, our body can’t relax, and it creates stress and tension trying to compensate. Then undoubtedly, our nervous system’s inability to feel the earth solidly beneath us can destabilize us emotionally as well.

Fascia is not just about tight muscles, though that’s how most people learn about it.

Fascia is a spongy, stretchy 3D latticework for the entire body and all its parts; and a signaling highway to and from everywhere at once.

Fascia is a living miracle that can either harden into place or change shape efficiently in response to how it’s used.

Fascia is all over us - inside and around organs; inside and between muscles; inside, around, across, and through all blood vessels and nerves; tracing the spinal column and underside of our skin.

And fascia communicates body-wide all the time.

Before our neck can let go, something else has to be felt and known…

The ground.

The contact.

The clear certainty of being supported.

Our feet already know how to do this.

They’ve simply been waiting to be sensed - their fascia revived, reshaped, and reconnected to Earth and the whole of us.

This is a pivotal place to begin.

Because structure matters.

If this opens your curiosity, i invite you to meet me for a Fascial BioEnergy Scan—

a way of listening to what your body has been showing all along.

You’re welcome to reach out and set that up.

Thank you for diving in with me today!

#StructureMatters #BiologicalCoherence #NeuroFascialCoherence #EmbodiedSafety #SomaticAwareness #ChronicPainRelief