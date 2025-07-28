Rarely, if ever, are we taught about regeneration - the natural capacity in all life forms to self heal.

From birth to death, modern culture programs us to both fear and deify degeneration. Sadly as a result, most people fall prey to the limited belief that they are powerless, and doomed to disintegrate on some invisible and immanent cue. They thus become victims of the medical industry.

Old age is skillfully curated today beginning with the young.

WHAT ABOUT REGENERATION???

Even in tumultuous times, Nature stands firm as a beacon of Truth.

Regeneration is the obvious fundamental Truth of life on Earth.

The life cycle of the plants carries on, despite all odds. Weeds break through cracks, sprout and flower; trees blossom and grow; medicinal species renew themselves seasonally, without fail.

Nature knows - and directly imbibes - the Source of Life.

There is sooooo much we’ve yet to grasp about the miracles of embodiment - and what is actually possible, should we dare turn off the screen and step out into the soil.

The great mystery trickles forth from god’s own hands.

EARTH IS ALIVE!

WHAT CAN WE LEARN OF REGENERATION FROM HER???

* Regeneration is built into the genetic program of all Life.

* Regeneration is the holy order flowing from sacred fusion of body and spirit. Nature maintains and projects this essential power in every realm.



* Earth’s medicine is all around us, ever ready to infuse us with new life.

Earth self-replenishes. Earth self-renews. All we need do is receive.

Our brain and nervous system connect, transmit, and receive.

This body-wide connection travels along layers of fascia that are filled with growing, firing nerves.

Fascia is piezoelectric. Nerve energy instantly transmits as light and information through the plasma and interstitium within - when we’re in a state of health.

A JUMP START

Connection is evident in roots, leaves, flowers, and seeds - and in the mycelial layers beneath the soil.

Mycelium and fascia are one and the same organ - in two different but related biological life forms.

In the garden or the forest, we witness life’s endless unfolding - in the proper season and time of day.

At Nature’s table, we are never alone - but interdigitated with the vast field of Great Holy Oneness many call God.

Our immune system and microbiome are nourished by as little as 20 minutes with our hands in the soil. If tending the garden can bestow such superpowers upon us, is there more we can do?

YES!

AYURVEDA & REGENERATIVE HERBALISM

TIMELESS PRACTICES FOR REGENERATION

Nothing could be simpler - or more beneficial and empowering - than a daily practice to foster regeneration. Ayurveda, India’s traditional medical science, delivers exactly this.

Daily oiling (Abhyanga) heals and regulates brain cells and nerve circuits - which improves connection and communication within us - for self-healing, resilience, and optimal health.

At the heart of Omtara Blessings are special plants chosen and blended both to balance the nervous system, and for tissue regeneration at all levels.

Meanwhile, oil pulling - swishing sesame or coconut oil around our mouths for several minutes every morning (then spitting it out), helps detoxify the body, and keeps our teeth, gums, and oral microbiome strong.

We directly adjust our sympathetic-parasympathetic nervous system balance through daily abhyanga.

Skin is our largest organ, and it breathes - or transpires - just like plants do.

We absorb everything we put on our skin.

Purity matters. i make herbal oils, tinctures, repair butters, and healing salves - and i keep my home apothecary stocked with handmade medicines and bulk herbs, so that whatever the need, i just pull it off the shelf.

Not just for me. For us all.

WHY NOT SELF-MEDICATE TOPICALLY?

time-tested and proven effective since 2011.

Ask your questions. Get a custom formula blended specifically for you.

Through topical oiling, we directly nourish nerves and fortify cell, organ, and vascular membranes at the same time.

Here is a past article about importance of self-oiling in some depth:

SELF-SUSTAINABILITY.

We are ready, and know how to take care of ourselves.

It’s not that hard. Just start where you are. i am here to help!

May regeneration be a daily habit that you adopt to help you flourish. Thanks for reading here today!

Yolanda Pritam Hari

