"One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world," began her speech at the UN, only 9 months after taking a near-fatal bullet to the brain.

She went on to a Nobel Prize at age 17; and today speaks as loudly as ever FOR women’s education.

Here is a miraculous tale of brain injury by gunfire - of victory over death - and also of principled courage.

Maybe you’ve never heard of Malala; but ever since learning about her a few years ago, i have never forgotten her.

So today when her name and face came to mind, i knew i had to introduce you to the Muslim woman-child named Malala, and the story of her life.

May there be something here for everyone who finds this page.

author note: By all indications and proclamations, we might well be in end times.

Such gravity requires contemplation, not accelerated distraction into virtual reality. Thus i bring a thoughtful and inspiring story to the page for you today, hoping we can all savor possibility for life once again, and for this earth that is our home.

May you be moved, uplifted, and inspired!

Would that we were not still at a point in history where stories like this need happen, or be known. But sadly, we are. The point is to find the soulful courage inside ourselves to open our hearts, face these living truths, and deeply consider what courage means to us in the face of death…and to keep our spiritual light ON no matter what.

Malala’s father initiated education for girls as well as boys in Pakistan - an action that led to the Taliban shooting his 12 year old daughter on her way home from school one day in 2012.

Apparently Muslim law prohibits education for woman - who are expected to stay home, cook, sew, and make babies - which is not exactly every woman’s dream. Malala’s father disagreed with this however, and opened many childrens’ schools for which his region made history.

But for this, he almost lost his own child.

Malala is a marvel - for even as a young child, she understood the encroaching threats upon her family and region for defying the Taliban law that women can’t go to school - but worried mostly for her father, never for herself. Then Malala became the target of Taliban retribution for defying their law; and she would have died, had grace not intervened in guiding her treatment and care. After fighting for her life for months and receiving multiple brain surgeries, skull plates, and the repair of her facial nerve, Malala recovered and won a Nobel Prize. Here is a fantastic in-depth article from 2013:

How many of us, as women - or as Americans - can imagine being shot for going to school?

How many of us, as people, have directly experienced acts of war in a tyrannical militarized government? i daresay few. However, we’ve certainly been programmed by a lifetime of terrifying imagery and government overreach.

Perhaps over-programmed, to the point of dissociation and apathy, but i hope not.

When asked why she thinks she survived, Malala unhesitatingly blurts out “i think that death didn’t want to kill me, god was with me, and people prayed for me.”

i’d agree she has that one right. Malala, now 27 years old and world famous, just returned to her home country for the first time in 13 years. Here is what reports say:

Malala, now 27 years old and world famous, just returned to her home country for the first time in 13 years.

…and with that, i am left awed, wordless, and in deep contemplation.

What about you?

