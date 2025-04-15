My paradigm of both medicine, and life, is one of interconnection, wholeness, and restoring balance through the most natural means. Everything is, in reality, about relationship. Nothing exists in a vacuum. We are all part of something more. That “something” is Life itself - not a “thing” - but an eternal process of being.

Yes, our mortal forms and sacred souls are consummate particles of the Great Oneness Divine, reflecting That One’s Holy Greening Light.

(Fennel, Amy Vann on unsplash.com)

Healing and evolution flourish from an ever-deepening relationship with ourselves, our bodies, and the vital energies of life.

WHAT’S A STYE?

A Stye is an ugly red bump on the eyelid, that happens when grit invades the lashline and under the lid, causing an infection. This bump is unsightly, and once large enough, it begins to obstruct vision. Styes hurt!

Styes can be treated easily and naturally at home, and resolved within two weeks.

A Chalazion is similar to a Stye.

Chalazions are another type of large red bump that (according to my online search) appears more in the center of the eyelid. They look the same to me in posted pictures; however, Chalazions allegedly do not hurt, and one can go on fine with life and it should recede - unless the infection worsens.

Hot compresses speed healing of both Styes and Chalazions.

THE STYE STORY

i went right to work on it - because i do all my own medicine and it was surely time for that with my suddenly enormous deformed red eye.

Many weeks of thick, heavy plane-spraying left our atmosphere a putrid brown haze with dusty particulates blowing on the wind.

i saw it - this new genre of plumes spewing brown, like the sand and tumbleweeds that blow across hot desert roads in a windstorm. i also felt it against and under my lids scratching and scraping, until both eyes itched and burned for days.

The heavy spraying backed off for two days, but soon picked up again with stripes and X’s gridding the sky as far as one could see.

Those off days, however, delivered freezing hail. Hmmmmm.

Of course this schedule succeeds at dimming the sun for most hours of most days. Of course the plants and fruit trees are confused.

But alas, i digress; this story is about STYES, not skies…

THEN CAME THE STYE, my swollen red eye morphed to an aching itchy mess…

Saline eyewash was not enough to clear it.

Ever since the dry winds and grayed skies, my eyes have hurt - inside, outside, and all around.

What medicines do i have here? What else could i use?? i asked myself, because my full-on apothecary is not here with me right now…

(Last month we emptied my house into storage, and the apothecary went too; i have not yet managed to move away from these new cell towers, but now hide out in the back half of the house. DYSFUNCTIONAL? Yes - but the emf readings are far lower back here…my heart rarely spikes uncontrollably like it did in January-February )

oops, another diversion. Reminder to self:

STYES IN THE EYES is our subject…

i find we always have what we need, and my half empty house did not disappoint. My plant formulas will jump right up any time they can help. i barely need ask.

So i listened quietly for the whispers of any plant remedies still living here in this house with me…

The stye continued to swell; pain radiated into both eye sockets and cheekbones and it hurt to move my eyes at all. At one point, the stye took over my right lid for 4 days, blocking part of my visual field. It was actually hard to see.

i wore dark glasses a lot, and closed my eyes when i could.

WE ALWAYS HAVE WHAT WE NEED

Here is what came through for me, as a wild bounty of options:

*Camomile Tea Bags as Eye Poultices.

Use hot but not burning. Press and hold poultices gently against lids.

Repeat: Dip bag in the hot tea and press onto closed lids.

Repeat above steps for several minutes. Do this daily.

Otherwise, use plain hot water compresses frequently to clear swelling and pain.

*Eyewash - Sterile Saline and Fennel essential oil -

make a stronger solution than normal. Use eye cup or dropper bottle to rinse eyes.

*Spraying both eyes with Yarrow-Plantain Hydrosol blend (distilled flower essence)

that i got at Blossom Farm Store in Santa Cruz in 2022 after a nighttime mosquito attack that left welts all over my face and body. (did bill gates fart as loud back then?)

*Homeopathic Goldenseal (Hydrastis Canadensis) 3-4 pellets 1-2X/day

*Eyewash: Sovereign Silver Hydrosol

i used an eye cup - a dropper bottle works just as well

*Green Tea Bag Eye Poultices

*Turmeric Paste for 20 minutes

Sure, i could lament that my emergency eye care box and so many other herbal medicine formulas lay in a storage crate an hour away;

OR

i could praise the loving friends who showed up.

and YOU can contact ME to talk if you’re nervous about an injury or infection, or stuck over what to do…

We always have what we need.

*Be curious, not freaked out.

*Respond, don’t react.

*Honor and call forth the hidden powers written into your own DNA.

*Embrace Nature. She has far more experience that you or me.

One more thing - this DISCLAIMER should precede the above:

“FIRST do battle with that programmed impulse to go to the emergency room or rush to the white-coat pill and shot pushers. They’ll be happy to do surgery and drug you up. You’ll never break free into self-healing with that programmed addiction.”

(THIS IS MY PROFESSIONAL OPINION, so assess for yourself, especially if it appears i’ve lost my marbles. You will find me to be a woman of my word, however, and one day i’ll disclose all the devastating traumas i faced and healed for myself.)

ON BEING YOUR OWN CLINICIAN

The key is to respond, rather than react.

What i did is really not hard, and you could likely find at least one of these ingredients to start with while seeking out the others you desire.

(HOT WATER COMPRESS? Surely you can do that!)

My protocol was simple - use what i have and keep treating the injured eye throughout the day.

DON’T WAIT!

Respond to medical issues in this very moment, not three days or weeks later when you think you’ll “have time”.

Herein lies the top secret of natural medicine and self-healing.

TOP SECRET DISCLOSURE:

Use what you have, and start right now.

Self-healing is easier than you think. It’s less than two weeks later, and i look normal again; no pain, but i still feel a small bump, so i’ll keep up the compresses and rinses.

(mohammad osiddiqui on unsplash.com)



Add this true story to the tall piles of other “anecdotal evidence” for the success of natural medicine…WE ARE THE PROOF.

Case closed.

WE ARE THE PROOF!

Thank you for reading today, and i hope this was a delightful break from the usual horror news everywhere around.

What issues trouble you?

If i know anything about it, i can write one just for you that nourishes us all…and you can report back…to nourish all of us…

Happy Tuesday!