DID YOU EVER USE TEA TO DISINFECT A WOUND?

HOW ABOUT TO BUILD YOUR IMMUNE STRENGTH, REDUCE INFLAMMATION, OR MOVE LYMPH?

If not, you really do deserve a proper introduction to yellow flowers like Calendula, a western herbalist’s first choice; and her eastern cousin Chrysanthemum.

CALENDULA FLOWERS - slightly sweet/spicy, slightly bitter, and sooooooo good for us, in so many ways.

WHAT CONDITIONS IMPROVE WITH CALENDULA?

In western herbalism, Calendula flowers have been used as medicine since the middle ages:

*skin healing - scars and burns

*to move lymph

*to disinfect and heal wounds

*diaper rash and cradle cap

*blurry vision/eye strain

*anti-viral

*anti-fungal

*anti-bacterial

*immune builder

*anti-depressant

Calendula is an old plant ally of mine from herbal medicine school 14 years ago. We made Calendula oil for skin and scar repair; Calendula salve for diaper rash, cuts, and scabs; Calendula vinaigrette; Calendula tea. i learned that many a grandmother throughout time sprinkled Calendula into the winter soup pot.

There i was in my kitchen last week, wanting to make a Calendula bath soak, but my bulk herbs are all in storage, so that was not to be. My supplies here are meager now, since i put everything in storage last month on account of the January cell tower saga and realizing i have to move.

Nonetheless, i always seem to have what we need!

So i was reflecting on how unacknowledged herbal medicine is as real medicine, when Chrysanthemum flowers called out to me from a small jar in an almost empty closet where my generous apothecary used to live.

Oh yeah - Chrysanthemum and Calendula medicines overlap!

(Yellow Chrysanthemum, S. Tsuchiya on unsplash.com)

CHRYSANTHEMUM FLOWERS - slightly sweet, slightly bitter, and sooooooo good for us, in so many ways.

When i packed up the apothecary last month, i kept aside one jar of dry Chrysanthemum flowers and placed it on a shelf among my tea bags.

Like many of us, i generally prefer the simplicity of tea bags over straining loose herb.

But it’s really not hard - just put a tea strainer across the cup, sprinkle in some yellow petals, and cover with hot-boiling water.

Steep it about 2-3 minutes to get the balanced qualities of this plant:

slightly sweet, slightly bitter, slightly cooling

Long steeps bring out the bitter quality of Chrysanthemum, which can make the tea unpalatable to drink. Chrysanthemum works on the liver and lungs, and is widely revered in Chinese medicine. It has antiviral and antibacterial effects.

WHAT CONDITIONS IMPROVE WITH CHRYSANTHEMUM?

*inflammation/swelling (tea or poultice)

*virus and bacterial infections

*colds and flus

*headaches

*immune building

*blurry vision/eye strain (tea or eyewash)

We could just as well put the flowers in our soup or salad….

(“Let food be thy medicine…” said Hippocrates, the father of western medicine)

Had my apothecary been intact, i would have reflexively picked Calendula again as usual, because i’ve made medicine with her for years. Calendula, foundational to western herbalism, is excellent in healing oils and salves, soups, salads, and tea. But Chrysanthemum was right there to remind me of her equivalent skills.

Tea is such an economical way to self-medicate! Calendula and Chrysanthemum teas can also be used topically as eyewash for tired blurry eyes; as a poultice for inflammation; or to disinfect open wounds.

Chrysanthemum and Calendula both support liver and lymph; build immune strength; disinfect wounds; and soothe inflamed conditions.

YELLOW FLOWERS …

…infuse us with the Sun’s energy and warm us inside. They are natural anti-depressants, and neutralize the cold, wet energy of winter in our bodies. They activate lymph flow, opening our natural detoxification pathways for overall wellness.

Thank you for reading today!