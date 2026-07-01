It’s no secret there are costs to long hours of excessive screen time - yet that seems to be the accepted modern way.

Here’s the real secret though: all that abuse takes a gradual toll on our health - so we may not notice at first, or even for a long time.

Meanwhile for most of us, our eyes are chronically strained and overused.

Our eyes are external projections of the brain - raw, unshielded, and always being exposed to dust and pollution in the air.

Eye tissue is delicate and susceptible to damage, so cleaning them out makes total sense.

It’s not just about vision either; we can affect our entire nervous system through our eyes.

Herbal eyewashes are a vital part of natural self-care.

In an earlier video demonstrating how to make herbal eyewash, i chose fennel tincture as the main herb and mixed a few drops into sterile saline solution.

Fennel’s Soothing and Anti-Inflammatory Properties

When combined with sterile saline solution, fennel tincture provides a calming effect that can help reduce eye irritation and fatigue.

Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) is an excellent foundational herb in eye formulas due to its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Sterile saline itself is recognized as a good eye rinse, as it effectively flushes debris while being gentle on eyes.

Sterile saline solution is essential for your eyewash, as contamination poses serious risks to your eye health.

Fennel’s natural compounds work synergistically with the saline base to support overall eye comfort, making it ideal for daily rinsing.

My combination of fennel tincture with eyebright tincture in a sterile saline base offers a simple broad spectrum approach with multiple benefits»>

Eyebright: The Traditional Eye Herb

Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis) has been used for centuries for eye conditions. Eyebright targets more acute eye issues, including inflammation, redness, and discharge. Adding eyebright tincture to fennel eyewash formula enhances its therapeutic potential for acute symptoms.

Eyebright’s astringent properties help tone the delicate tissues around the eyes while its anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling and pain during acute episodes.

The Importance of Sterile»>

The sterile saline base is critical to the safety and efficacy of this herbal eyewash for rinsing eyes and flushing out particles.

Sterile saline prevents contaminating your eyewash.

So i invite you to return to the video - and recommend you double the strength of the eyewash recipe i give if your eyes are really hurting. Just add up to twice as many tincture drops.

Thank you for reading today. i hope this post inspires you to take even better care of your eyes than you already do.

Maybe we don’t have to suffer deteriorating vision and eye pain after all.

Maybe simple lifestyle shifts can make all the difference in the world.

Let me know in the comments what your big takeaway is.



DM me to discuss your questions and get yourself some personal support.

#QuietMindHealing #SelfHealing #EmbodiedHealing #Regeneration #RegenerativeHealing #NervousSystemRegulation