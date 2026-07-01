Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
7d

This is a column that should be on refrigerators so people can be reminded constantly since we live in the D.D.C aka distract divert confuse. Nice one Yolanda.....

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6 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Paige.Delainy's avatar
Paige.Delainy
8d

Thank you 💕 Yolanda!

I received this just when I needed some relief for my sore tired itchy eyes. I shall try it.

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5 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
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