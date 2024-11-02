Let me make this as easy for you as i can. i try hard NOT to write about this, for obvious reasons. But there were a few times when i had to burp it up.

“It’s not a virus. It’s poison…

because the way hypoxia (no oxygen) happens with this shot is not virus-like at all; instead, the ingredients paralyze the central nervous system, breathing muscles, and mitochondria - starving the brain and body of oxygen, which leads to cell (and body) death.”

In that article, i also wrote:

“Something is coming out of these people who took the shot, that their own bodies are trying desperately to discharge, and …and i am certain something wicked has been released through that needle they are making everybody take.

Though our bodies can heal anything, people are in a growing state of shock, illness, and alarm. Nobody heals in the middle of a fire while their house is burning down.”

So seeing Alexis Lorenze again this morning reminded me that too many people still have no idea what’s going on…and this might help them along…

https://nypost.com/2024/09/20/lifestyle/woman-with-rare-disease-claims-shes-now-blind-and-bruised-after-doctors-made-her-get-3-vaccines/

It seems like time for another primal scream.

But what with all the tinnitus being caused by the myriad military frequencies emitted by cell towers, CERN, and HAARP, i thought it best to spare your hearing.

Instead, i decided to pull from the thousands of fabulous resources i’ve collected, and dial it down to three:

one of mine -

Dr Ana: Mihalcea on Morgellons filaments

and Dr Naomi Wolf on wiping out babies and their moms:

Dr Wolf writes:

”They are targeting the female body’s ability to sustain a newborn human being with nothing but itself. They are targeting the amniotic membrane, the ovaries that release the ovum, they are targeting the lymph and blood that help support the building up of mother’s milk, they are targeting the fetus in utero, helpless.

They are targeting the human fetus’ very environment, one of the most sacred spaces on this earth, if not the most sacred.

And they know it.”

ANYTHING THAT CROSSES THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER WITH INTENT TO HARM IS NO THERAPY.

ANYONE WHO PUSHES SUCH TREACHEROUS PRODUCTS DESPITE YEARS OF MOUNTING EVIDENCE…

(Please just finish this sentence for me while i go vomit; surely that will help!)

How much longer must we watch mass murder and grieve innumerable loss?

-may this post give you something new to chew on, and something new to share.

i’ll be back when my stomach settles, and we can leap back into happier thoughts of self-healing and inner light.

Please share this post.

