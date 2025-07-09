During my first parasite cleanse back in 2021, i used Cellcore Biotoxin Binder to diminish the abdominal pain. i knew nothing at that point, had no guidance, and had questions galore that went unmet.

Now that Cellcore has accepted me as a practitioner, i am finally getting the clarification about binders i’ve so long sought; and i couldn’t be more excited to share some of what i’ve learned so far!

In our toxic world, our body’s natural detoxification pathways are at least slightly blocked and weighed down with a load of heavy metals, chemicals, and compromised food, water, and air. Most of us are seeking - and finding - ways to lighten that load.

No matter the chosen detox method, binders will help.

Binders vacuum up the trash from the cells and ship it out of the body through the colon, liver, kidneys, skin, and blood…if those pathways are functioning well. But once our cells are weakened by toxic loads, they lack the energy to move substances across cells for themselves.

Here’s where fulvic acids come in. The mitochondria in our cells need minerals to power our physiology.

Ideally, minerals are absorbed by the bloodstream and pushed into the cells. But again, that’s if those pathways are functioning well.

Cellcore uses a soil-derived, nutrient dense “bioactive carbon” rich in fulvic acids that energize the mitochondria to move toxins out of the cells, and minerals in.

Fulvic acids are tiny molecules - “short and medium chain nanosize carbons” that can cross the blood-brain barrier and travel through the whole body, enabling systemic detoxification and depositing minerals directly into the cells and mitochondria.

WHAT ABOUT ACTIVATED CHARCOAL? BENTONITE CLAY? DIATOMACEOUS EARTH?

These three traditional binders are long chain carbons (big molecules) that only bind in the gut. Plus, all three are “spent carbons” - which means their energy is already used up, and they have nothing to contribute to the mitochondria. And, since they only bind in the gut, they cannot offer systemic support.

There’s more: clay and charcoal may bind some toxins, but are not at all selective, so they can strip out nutrients as well.

In contrast, the bioactive carbon in Cellcore nutrition is “unspent” - highly energized to selectively bind and nourish all cells in the body, boosting every body system.

Does your binder have energy to give to your cells?

If it’s Cellcore, the answer is YES!

ENERGIZE YOUR CELLS. DETOX. REBUILD.

Learn more here , and contact me for 10% off your first order.

…much more to come…stay tuned…