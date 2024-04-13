EMF SENSITIVITY SUMMIT- TRUTH AND BLIND LIES
on saving your body's cells - organs - brain - and life!
MITOCHONDRIAL DAMAGE ANYONE?
That means Low to Zero energy in your cells - which means poor metabolism because your natural detox processes are off and your cells are dying, til further notice.
NITRIC OXIDE can reverse this, and my teacher about all of this is Beth Shirley of Berkeley Life - she’s on the EMF Hazards Summit TODAY!
PLEASE TUNE IN!
https://emfhazards.com/day-three-0305
At the end of this post, i will list some related articles on my Substack to further elucidate the PROBLEM AND MY TOP ROCK-STAR SOLUTION, NITRIC OXIDE.
Otherwise, today will be this short one, because research and writing never stops. i have too many par-boiled articles on the back burner (and a bag of random notes) and i hope to catch up a bit today. BUT»>
THE EMF SUMMIT with Nick Pineault, “the EMF Guy”, is on now.
PLEASE TUNE IN!
https://emfhazards.com/day-three-0305
Nick’s talk is easy to understand, so it’s great for the sleepers in your life who still think this technology is safe; and those who complain to you about their medical problems, but never ever give their love affair with iphone and google a second thought.
Then comes Beth Shirley to WOW you - both at this link.
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nitric Oxide is essential to every single physiological function; and this single molecule has the capacity to catalyze massive amounts of repair. Under the force of 5G, 6-10G, and the IOT (Internet of Things) and the IOB (Internet of Bodies - yes, ours!), vascular structure collapses and this spells danger to the brain, heart, gut, and everything between and beyond.
Nitric Oxide repairs the lining of the blood vessels, and revives mitochondrial function so metabolism can happen sanely and naturally again.
Get Nitric Oxide here and use the code YVAZ1
Below are just three reads to support you, and educate those doubters and nay-sayers in your life. Meanwhile, enjoy the summit!
NITRIC OXIDE: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nitric-oxide
MORE ON NO: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/the-metabolic-engine
EMF/RADIATION: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/diving-deeper-radiation-poisoning
Please share widely. We educate eachother and help eachother grow and heal.
(and if you can’t get enough about EMF dangers, go to Roman’s stack)
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So he says that a cell phone antenna outside your home can be like having multiple cell phones...... I HAVE TO DISAGREE HERE IS WHY. Both cell phones and cell towers emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation.
In terms of exposure levels, the strength of the RF radiation from a cell tower or a cell phone depends on several factors:
Cell towers: The exposure levels from cell towers are typically lower than those from cell phones because towers are usually located farther away from people. The UK guideline of 20 mW/m² (milliwatts per square meter) for exposure from a cell tower is an average across time and space. However, exposure levels can vary depending on factors such as the tower's height, the number and orientation of antennas, and the surrounding environment.
Cell phones: The exposure from a cell phone is generally higher than from a cell tower because the phone is typically held close to the head or body. According to the information you provided, a 4G cell phone emits 14 mW/m² in good condition, while a 5G phone emits a limited 40 mW/m² with a potential of 400 mW/m². If a phone is dropped, it could potentially amplify these amounts by 4 times.
It's important to note that the exposure levels for cell phones (14 mW/m² for 4G and 40 mW/m² for 5G) are not directly comparable to the cell tower limit of 20 mW/m², as they are measured differently (mW/m² vs. W/kg). SAR, however, is a bit tricky, as the SAR level remains the same between a 4G and 5G phone, yet they have over 20-fold potential radiation that can come out of them, which is limited to approx 3-4x, but software update can change that like the iPhone 12 being banned in France they lowered.
Regarding the potential amplification of exposure levels when a phone is dropped, it's possible that a damaged phone could emit higher levels of RF radiation. The >4x amplification could occur in some cases, depending on the specific damage to the phone's antenna or other components. Up to 10x with shielding removed. Here are some more perspectives https://normanjames.substack.com/p/electric-diet?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2 and https://normanjames.substack.com/p/the-faraday-effect-and-airplanes
In general, the exposure from a cell phone is more localized and concentrated near the head and body, while the exposure from a cell tower is more diffuse and affects a larger area. The cumulative exposure from multiple sources, including cell phones, cell towers, and other wireless devices, is a concern for some people, especially those who are sensitive to EMF.
Additionally, when you are inside a building, the cell tower's radiation would be diffused, but using a phone in your home could potentially trap the radiation, especially if you have reflective surfaces like foil-covered walls, mirrors, and metals. It's also important to note that while cell phone usage is typically pulsed, cell towers emit radiation continuously, 24/7.
Another scenario to consider is if you were in a muscle car with a 5-6 liter V8 engine, stopped at traffic lights. The large magnetic field coming from the engine and the floor, combined with the car acting as a partial Faraday cage, using a hands-free phone, and a 5G tower overhead, could create a complex electromagnetic environment. The conductive and electric fields could potentially act as a receiver antenna, which is why it is not recommended to use a phone while it is charging. Furthermore, the magnetic fields from the cables near the towers, often located under the sidewalk, could also put you at greater risk of exposure to EMF radiation.
The fact is a program like Pegasus 2 or a software update could put 20 cell towers of radiation per phone in your home while you are sleeping charging it as most people do!!
Thanks for the heads up about the summit. Cross-posting to draw more attention to your ideas.
I see you reference Roman but are you aware of my vast body of work in this area? Here is a link to my archives: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/all-my-substack-articles-on-emfc19