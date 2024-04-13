MITOCHONDRIAL DAMAGE ANYONE?

That means Low to Zero energy in your cells - which means poor metabolism because your natural detox processes are off and your cells are dying, til further notice.

NITRIC OXIDE can reverse this, and my teacher about all of this is Beth Shirley of Berkeley Life - she’s on the EMF Hazards Summit TODAY!

PLEASE TUNE IN!

https://emfhazards.com/day-three-0305

At the end of this post, i will list some related articles on my Substack to further elucidate the PROBLEM AND MY TOP ROCK-STAR SOLUTION, NITRIC OXIDE.

Otherwise, today will be this short one, because research and writing never stops. i have too many par-boiled articles on the back burner (and a bag of random notes) and i hope to catch up a bit today. BUT»>

THE EMF SUMMIT with Nick Pineault, “the EMF Guy”, is on now.

Nick’s talk is easy to understand, so it’s great for the sleepers in your life who still think this technology is safe; and those who complain to you about their medical problems, but never ever give their love affair with iphone and google a second thought.

Then comes Beth Shirley to WOW you - both at this link.

Nitric Oxide is essential to every single physiological function; and this single molecule has the capacity to catalyze massive amounts of repair. Under the force of 5G, 6-10G, and the IOT (Internet of Things) and the IOB (Internet of Bodies - yes, ours!), vascular structure collapses and this spells danger to the brain, heart, gut, and everything between and beyond.

Nitric Oxide repairs the lining of the blood vessels, and revives mitochondrial function so metabolism can happen sanely and naturally again.

Get Nitric Oxide here and use the code YVAZ1

Below are just three reads to support you, and educate those doubters and nay-sayers in your life. Meanwhile, enjoy the summit!

NITRIC OXIDE: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nitric-oxide

MORE ON NO: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/the-metabolic-engine

EMF/RADIATION: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/diving-deeper-radiation-poisoning

Please share widely. We educate eachother and help eachother grow and heal.

(and if you can’t get enough about EMF dangers, go to Roman’s stack)