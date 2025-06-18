According to military research in the 70’s, our organs systems are injured and our nervous system malfunctions at 2.4 GigaHertz.

We’ve never had 100 GigaHertz - 100 Billion Hertz - before.

HUMAN EMERGENCY.

There are five things going on with increasing vehemence, and i’d like to let those cats out of the bag…then we can talk about neurological damage and the death of our cells…

1) the Heart Attack and Heart Accelerator frequencies

2) the Headache blasts and Dizzy bombs

3) Tazing, especially the adrenals and along the spine

4) Rippling hot waves of electricity running under the floor, and perhaps even the earth down below.

5) Inaudible Frequencies creating terror, insomnia, despair, and feeling in danger of being attacked and killed

For now, we’ve covered the sky spraying enough in previous posts.

STORY

She was jolted awake somewhere around 3am with #1, #4, and #5. It was impossible to settle down. Her pets were up all night too, anxiously racing around and banging into the walls. By 6am she was nauseous and unable to move. By 8am it felt like a hangover turning to food poisoning. #2 had definitely taken hold.



This is the life too many are (silently) living now, as monstrous cell towers appear everywhere, especially where you wouldn’t expect. These towers blast out monstrous force, and Starlink has clearance to use 100 Gigahertz - 100 Billion Hertz. Then there’s HAARP rattling the universe with ionospheric heating and particle accelerators, and it’s all connected, and it’s all DARPA, yet so few seem to notice or mind.

Military research in the 70’s showed that human organs systems are injured at 2.4 GigaHertz, as cell membranes start to dissolve. By raising the frequency, they could accelerate widespread organ failure and cancers.

Worried about 5G? We’ve long passed that. We’ve never had 100 GigaHertz before.

WHAT ABOUT US?

So, how do we know we’re in danger if we don’t feel it? We look around and notice the environment, and humbly consider the stories and struggles of others. For you may not feel it today, but we are all being nuked, fried, and terrorized. Some people are more aware of their bodies and sensitive to what is happening inside. They will always be the canaries warning us.

Pay heed. There is no more time to waste. Here it is, in this author’s words>>>

1) HEART ATTACK FREQUENCIES

- sudden violent jolts straight through the heart, usually front to back. machine-gun-fire that does not stop, and with the proliferation of towers along the roads and highways, there is chronic high anxiety, rage, and the inability to breathe, let alone focus on the road at all.

- there is a milder version i call the Heart Accelerator, which runs continuously in the background a lot.

it is no wonder that we are faced with mitochondrial collapse, adrenal exhaustion, and chronic cardiac and respiratory strain.

2) HEAD BLASTS



- suddenly feel “loopy”, as a young woman described how she felt at work this week. this turns to dizziness as blood-brain barrier is further broken down.

- often aimed at the Cerebellum, our center of physical and spacial balance, breathing, and more. to my therapist hands, this feels like the cerebellum is stuck in a energetic spin; and it can be regulated in a craniosacral session, but if the blasts continue, the brain and nervous system suffer damage again right away.

- these assaults are analogous to closed head blasts that soldiers suffer on the battlefield. they can stun, weaken, immobilize, and destroy.

- think BRAIN DAMAGE in all above examples.

3) TAZING

- fierce burning electrical shock to the body; when aimed at the adrenals, hot flashes explode out.

- low level with just enough microwave to irritate and burn the skin, even through clothes. i know someone who wears 3 layers of emf protective clothing all the time now; and that’s actually good advice!

4) FLOORS RIPPLING WITH HOT ELECTRICAL WAVES

- wavy currents pass beneath your body in a continuous pulsing burning flow. inescapable and irritating. seasickness possible.

- better when the breakers are off, but dirty electricity flies everywhere and loose currents disseminate under the ground.



5) INAUDIBLE FREQUENCIES

- the atmosphere is always being subliminally primed for total control. - propaganda is being pumped out to create division and divisiveness. people are noticing strange repetitive thoughts that are not theirs in their heads.

- physical and psychological torture - pain, deafness, tinnitis, ears ringing with loud whistles, sometimes clearly spoken words.

ROOT CAUSE?

The emerging field of medicine needs to consider the physiological and neurological effects of being forced to endure these frequencies, and look for ways to minimize further damage. The conversation is still too smug. More digitized scans and more clip-on chips and more supplements is not the root cause answer either. i think we, as a people, need to stop and look at where we really are…and return to the foundations of true healing found in Nature and God.

We’ll talk more about that soon.

Remember to unplug and go quiet every day to restore. Be well.