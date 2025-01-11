Holistic Medicine is a lifelong learning curve; and yet, most people increasingly assume you just text or chat a random question - about somebody else, no less! - and a list of protocols and remedies just appears, perfectly curated, “just for you”.

First of all, how accurately personal is that? It’s a random toss of the dice, and it’s anything but therapeutic and self-aware.

Secondly, i consider it unethical and unwise to simply dispense medicines and advice without knowing the person at all, so i don’t do that. It can lead to time and money wasted and disappointing results.

i offer conversations instead, ask questions, and don’t mind investing time. How else are we ever going to know how to proceed?

i feel very much like Dr Ealy in this clip, and appreciate his redirection of healing language in this talk»>

THIS is what has been lost in modern times, as automation, telehealth, and warp-speed everything threaten to dominate and consume.

People rant that they are ignored and dismissed by their doctors; that bureaucracy torments them with endless runarounds and insurance fights; that their medications are making them sicker; and that they want to be more than a number on a file.

So here’s bold message, at a pivotal time, with which i absolutely agree.

How you modify your choices and contracts, however, is of course up to you.

Somehow, despite all measures to discredit and abolish it for centuries, Holistic Medicine rises again and again and blooms eternally no matter what.

Where else can you find kind, well-educated people who dedicate their lives to real exploration in healthcare with such love - and who spend significant time digging and researching on your behalf?

You’re not a number, and there is no cookie-cutter program on earth that could ever fit you just right. Take some time to mend the missing threads in your understanding of true health, as it pertains to you. Learn how your body really works, so you can help it along.

Dive in. Take amazing classes. Give me a call .

Let’s put you on a better path; and if possible, let’s meet and work face-to-face…

(*Right now i am collating a stack of notes from Healing for the Ages conferences online. Here’s one. My notes will come to you in future articles soon.)

photo thanks- roots: Serjan Milili on unsplash.com;

woman: Oliver Kallion on unsplash.com

Thank you for reading!