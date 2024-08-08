There’s much we’ve yet to ponder together - so infinitely many dots to connect. It takes at least half a lifetime to even arrive at this page. i confess our saga is absolutely fascinating in its foresight, depth, and scope; and also thoroughly tragic in its own wake.

…for instance, did you know?:

“In 1999 in Mumbai India, Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) assembled an electron accelerating rapid-fire beam weapon system appropriately named KALI-5000 (Kilo Ampere Linear Injector), Kali being an ancient triple Hindic black goddess who creates, preserves and annihilates… KALI-5000 shoots several thousand bursts of microwaves, each 4 gigawatt burst lasting 60 billionths of a second. The cluster of HPM (high-powered microwave) pulses travel in a straight line and do not dissipate, even between 3 and 10 GHz…KALI-5000 is a particle beam weapon whose electron pulse makes electronic systems go haywire - the HPM ‘soft-kill’ approach …” (p230 Geoengineered Transhumanism )

KALI-5000: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KALI_(electron_accelerator)

Every nation is poised for electromagnetic warfare.

Some men just have an urgent obsession to fill space with radioactive substances like plutonium and uranium then blow them up.

ecocide: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecocide

PLUTONIUM & URANIUM

Every military project seems to involve detonating 3 atomic bombs.

So how did all that detonation start happening? Oh what a tangled web we wove…Madame Curie used uranium salts in her discovery of radiation. Uranium emits 250,000X the heat of coal; while radium is millions of times more active than uranium.

Madame Curie died of radiation poisoning in 1934, as had her predecessor Wilhelm Roentgen, discoverer of x-rays, in 1923.

YET in 1999 France, it was the craze to soak in the hot bubbly water at nuclear power plants, and in Prague doctors were recommending it. (huh?)



ALL nuclear scientists KNOW that radiation breaks DNA and weakens and damages cells, thus prepping them for easy destruction.



In our quest to figure this whole puzzle out, let’s see if there might be good reason to pause and review here…

This has not fared well for Earth or its inhabitants.

The Manhattan Project: 1942-45, run by lead physicist Robert Oppenheimer…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manhattan_Project

"The Manhattan Project birthed two types of atomic bombs, developed concurrently during the war: a relatively simple gun-type fission weapon and a more complex implosion-type nuclear weapon.”



They named their bombs based on shape and power: Thin Man, Little Boy, Fat Man.

AND IT’S THEIR 79th BIRTHDAY THIS WEEK!!!



The Little Boy, enriched uranium gun design, launched on AUGUST 6, 1945 over Hiroshima

“Fat Man was an implosion-type nuclear weapon with a solid plutonium core ", that launched a mere three days later over Nagasaki, on AUG 9 1945.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fat_Man

Pure uranium salts must be dissolved in heavy water for nuclear fission to occur. “Heavy water needs 25-100 years for redistilling”

(p237 Geoengineered Transhumanism)

Now, remember Marie Curie? It’s worth repeating:



Madame Curie used uranium salts in her discovery of radiation. Uranium emits 250,000X the heat of coal; while radium is millions of times more active than uranium.

“Nuclear fission of just one uranium atom can destroy 20 million cells in a human body.”

(p240 Geoengineered Transhumanism)

BUT WHAT ABOUT>>>

Three Mile Island nuclear accident in Pennsylvania in 1979, a 5 of 7 in maximum severity :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three_Mile_Island_accident level 5 of 7

and Chernobyl in 1986, a rip-roaring level 7 top of the line destruction deal :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernobyl_disaster level 7

and

2011 Fukushima, also a cancerously flaming level 7 :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fukushima_nuclear_accident

Chernobyl’s death cloud was 100X Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But even before that>>>

“In 1964, a satellite fell to Earth and dispersed 2.1 pounds of Plutonium-238, one particle of less that a millionth of a gram being fatal.”

(p233 Geoengineered Transhumanism)

“In her 1992 book A Chorus of Stones, Susan Griffin stressed that the explosion is still happening inside us on a cellular, immunological level…its half-life continuing to rend the fabric of life and matrix of meaning”. (p234)

Nuclear accidents seem to be nuclear experiments. They are far too perfectly stacked and scheduled.

The Large Hadron Collider at CERN is “like hundreds of nuclear explosions all happening in one second or hitting the sun and causing CME’s” (coronal mass ejections);

and

CERN is its own nation-state, like the Vatican or Washington DC…fired up, it becomes an Arctic Circle magnetic pole of its own, generating 100X the magnetic energy of the entire planet.” (250)

In the course of all this nuclear research and experimentation, many top officials and scientists died suddenly by “defenestration” - jumping (or being pushed) out of ten story windows. In 1957, Wilhelm Reich died of a “heart attack” in prison mere days before his release.

Same game, different day; and the list of those mysteriously terminated is longer than the space fence and deeper than the sea.

space fence: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_Fence

In 1982 Vircators were added to the strategic defense plan. These virtual cathode oscillators are high power direct precision energy weapons.

In 2003, DARPA launched BCI - brain-computer interface - or “neuromorphic engineering”.

Then there are CMO’s: complementary metal oxide semiconductor circuits and sensors released in chem trails for our breathing pleasure.

Later in her book, Elana Freeland explains that extremely short pulses like 5G millimeter waves cause “re-radiation” of the electromagnetic field and push it all deeper into our bodies.

Wifi hubs and 5G use 300 watt microwave beams, which are 15X stronger than cellphone signals.

Is all that transmitting power really necessary to make a phone call???

From her work with targeted individuals, Elana learned that nuclear aerosol agents make good invisible delivery systems for nano-sized lethal drugs or implants.

She also got to watch good people she knew be suicided and disappeared - but not before bravely sharing all that they could.

NICK PINEAULT on one of his emf hazards summits:



In May 2008, a Scientific American article on mind control via cellphones exposed, among other things, that 15 minutes with a cellphone held to the head prevented sleep. Those were old phones and older times - nothing like the high power grid we are locked into today.

Nick’s speaker Dr Balmori points to the three top symptoms of constant non-ionizing radiation: RF sickness, cancer, and distortions in our biochemical reactions. He notes steady increases in Microwave Syndrome (aka Radio Frequency Sickness) after 5G antennas installed just 50-100’ from a house.

Non-ionizing radiation interrupts circulation and microcirculation, disrupting every single physiological function. Without capillary exchange of nutrients and waste, mitochondria fail to produce energy and cells die.

So, we come full circle. Herein lies the covert web of destruction to which our physiology cannot possibly adapt, its diabolical history, some of its key players, and their top scores in the galactic slaughterhouse and global domination scheme.

Quite a wild ride, no?

But i won’t leave you here with your eyes bugging out and a sourpuss face. You can start with :

ONE SIMPLE SOLUTION THAT TOUCHES THE CORE OF CELLULAR DYSRUPTION: NITRIC OXIDE TO THE RESCUE!

Nitric Oxide helps rebuild our capillary walls and cell membranes; NO is a remedy that goes right to the cause, wakes up the mitochondria, and starts energy flowing again - so our physiology regains its efficiency, and our bodies remember how to heal themselves. We need Nitric Oxide for every cellular function! Nitric Oxide makes our mitochondria smile.

Stay strong, until we meet again…